Deion Sanders Adds Two Colorado Players Who Could Fuel Rankings Rise

With the 2026 season on the horizon, the Colorado Buffaloes have an opportunity to prove they are a much better team than they showed a year ago.

As Colorado prepares for what could be another tough season, the new additions on the coaching staff and all across the roster could put coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes in a position to have a successful season and potentially compete near the top of the Big 12.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders yells at his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Colorado’s National Ranking

With spring practice having concluded, many college football experts and analysts have done their post-spring power rankings. Based on the significant roster turnover that Colorado has, the Buffaloes could be one of the more difficult teams to predict.

However, CBS Sports recently released its college football rankings following spring practice, which rank the Buffaloes as the No. 73 team in the nation. Based on how Colorado finished last season with a 3-9 record, this is a very favorable ranking to start 2026.

One of the biggest x-factors in how well Colorado performs this season is whether the transfers Colorado added are able to perform to their potential. Following the 2025 season, in which Colorado struggled to find consistency on both sides of the ball, there were lots of changes needed, which is why Coach Prime leaned on the transfer portal this offseason.

With the heavy reliance on the transfer portal, Colorado needed to find players who could contribute right away and have the talent to become some of the best players in the Big 12. The good news for Colorado is that they were able to find players on offense and defense who check those boxes and have the opportunity to produce at an elite level in 2026.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches a pass for the first down against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Colorado’s New Perimeter Weapon

Without question, one of the more important things Colorado had to address this offseason was finding a number one option at receiver, whether it was developing someone already on the roster or adding talent through the transfer portal.

Coach Sanders opted to find someone through the transfer portal, which seems to have worked out in a major way with the addition of wide receiver Danny Scudero. Last season, Scudero was the most productive receiver in the country as he led the nation in receiving and is arguably one of the most important additions that Colorado made.

In Scudero’s 2025 campaign with San Jose State, he recorded 88 receptions for 1,297 yards and 10 touchdowns. As a receiver, Scudero has done a great job finding ways to be productive, leaning primarily on precise route running, reliable hands, and the ability to make tough catches when he needs to.

With Colorado expected to start redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis and install a new offense under offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, Scudero could be a huge piece for the Buffaloes' offense in 2026 to help create a more consistent passing attack all over the field.

Sep 20, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Patrick Kutas (75) and offensive lineman Brycen Sanders (62) block Tulane Green Wave defensive linemen Santana Hopper (29) during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Defensive Disruption On The Interior

On the defensive side of the ball, Colorado was also able to add top-tier talent, especially along the defensive line. One of the more important defensive linemen added to the Buffaloes front was defensive tackle Santana Hopper, who transferred from Tulane.

At Tulane, Hopper showed his ability to be very disruptive in the backfield as he totaled 31 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery. Having a player like Hopper, who could single-handedly take over a game, is something that Colorado did not have last season and could help to significantly improve the rush defense from a year ago.

Last season, the Buffaloes allowed 222.5 rush yards per game, which was 135th in the country. For Colorado to improve as a defense and find more team success, stopping the run is crucial, and adding a player like Hopper should help in a major way.

Hopper could also help Colorado get more pressure on the quarterback as the Buffaloes totaled just 13 sacks last season, which ranked 129th in the nation. For Colorado to significantly improve as a defensive unit, creating pressure on the quarterback, especially from the interior, is something the Buffaloes must figure out a way to do. Based on his production in 2025 with Tulane, Hopper should help Colorado’s defensive line take a big step forward.

With Colorado entering the first season with Chris Marve as the defensive coordinator, a player like Hopper could be critical in implementing a new scheme and creating a well-rounded defense.

As Colorado heads into the 2026 season, the addition of Hopper is something that should help the Buffaloes to take a step forward as a pass defense and as a run defense, which should allow Colorado to compete for a Big 12 title and potentially become bowl-eligible for the second time under Coach Prime.

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