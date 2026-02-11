Colorado vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 11

The No. 16 Texas Tech Red Raiders are looking to build on an impressive 11-1 record at home on Wednesday night against the Colorado Buffaloes.

Colorado is 14-10 this season, but it has struggled in Big 12 play, going 4-7 overall while losing seven of its last nine games.

The Red Raiders struggled with the Buffaloes earlier this season, winning by just two points on the road. However, Colorado is just 11-13 against the spread and dropped six games in a row earlier in Big 12 play.

JT Toppin and the Red Raiders are coming off a close win over West Virginia over the weekend, and they’ve seen themselves fall a bit in the top-25 after losses to UCF and Kansas.

Can Texas Tech cover as a big favorite to boost its resume?

Here’s a look at the latest odds, a key player to watch and my prediction for Wednesday’s contest.

Colorado vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Colorado +14.5 (-105)

Texas Tech -14.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Colorado: +900

Texas Tech: -1600

Total

155.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Colorado vs. Texas Tech How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 11

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: United Supermarkets Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN+

Colorado record: 14-10

Texas Tech record: 17-6

Colorado vs. Texas Tech Key Player to Watch

JT Toppin, Forward, Texas Tech

The reigning Big 12 Player of the Year, Toppin is having yet another great season for the Red Raiders.

The junior forward is averaging 21.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 55.1 percent from the field. He’s coming off a big game against West Virginia, dropping 22 points and nine boards in a 70-63 win.

Toppin had a double-double against Colorado earlier this season, scoring 16 points to go with 14 boards in a 73-71 win on the road. The Buffaloes are just 149th in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom, and Toppin was limited a bit due to foul trouble (he had four) in the first meeting between these teams.

I wouldn’t be shocked if he’s right back in the mix for 20 or more points on Wednesday night.

Colorado vs. Texas Tech Prediction and Pick

Colorado hasn’t been an impressive team this season – especially in conference play – as it ranks 72nd in KenPom and is outside the top 50 in both adjusted offensive efficiency (51st) and adjusted defensive efficiency (149th).

Still, I think this is a few too many points to give the Buffaloes on Wednesday night.

Colorado has struggled on the road (1-5 this season), but it is taking on a Texas Tech team that has just two wins (against Oklahoma State and Baylor) in Big 12 play by 15 or more points. Baylor is just 3-9 in Big 12 action while Oklahoma State is 4-7.

Colorado hung tough with the Red Raiders at home, and Texas Tech is just 11-12 against the spread overall and 6-6 against the number at home.

The Red Raiders are the better team and will likely win this game, but this spread suggests a complete blowout. Colorado’s offense isn’t terrible, ranking inside the top 80 in both adjusted offensive efficiency and effective field goal percentage.

That should help it hang around on Wednesday night.

Pick: Colorado +14.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

