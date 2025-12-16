Los Angeles Rams Linebacker Nate Landman Turning Heads In Pro Bowl Push
Built a mile high, the City of Angels would be easy for linebacker Nate Landman.
The former Colorado Buffaloes star is having a career year for one of the NFL's best teams. Initially signed to the Los Angeles Rams on a prove-it deal, Landman has emerged as a disruptive defensive centerpiece.
Landman leads NFC inside linebackers in Pro Bowl fan voting as of Monday. If selected, he would be the Colorado program's first Pro Bowler since offensive tackle David Bakhtiari in 2020.
Nate Landman Finding New Home In Los Angeles
"LA-ndman" is first on the Rams and fourth in the NFC with 118 total tackles this season. He's appeared in all 14 games, logging double-digit stops five times and setting a franchise record last October with 17 tackles against the Baltimore Ravens.
His hard-hitting style has been invaluable for Los Angeles, tying for second in the NFL with four forced fumbles (two recoveries). While the Rams' defense ranks around the middle of the pack in yards allowed, Landman's playmaking tendencies have kept it fourth in scoring.
Most of all, his attitude has coach Sean McVay's side riding high, atop the NFC at 11-3.
"He has great emotional intelligence," McVay said of Landman last November. "He's a great competitor. I think our guys immediately earned the respect, and just the way that he moves. ... I've really enjoyed continuing to get to know him and everything that he's about. It epitomizes what we want to be about."
Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford's MVP-level effort has powered the success, but Landman's production and savvy have been a crucial boost. He was quickly named a team captain and signed a three-year, $22.5-million deal on Nov. 22 to remain in Los Angeles.
His Pro Bowl fate is only one-third sealed, as fans account for just 33 percent of the overall vote. Player and coach voting will be announced in the coming weeks, but they're likely to recognize Landman's impact.
Nate Landman Becoming NFL's Best Buff
Before surging among the league's elite tackling machines, Landman had a decorated career in Boulder. He was the first Buff in history to earn four straight all-conference honors, named to the All-Pac-12 First Team and Second Team twice each.
In 2021, he finished his collegiate tenure first in third-down stops (53), second in solo tackles (285) and tied for fifth total (409).
Yet he went undrafted, signing a training camp contract with the Atlanta Falcons. After a year of intermittent play, Landman broke out for 110 tackles (seven for loss), two sacks and three forced fumbles.
He played 13 games the next season and registered another 81 tackles and three forced fumbles, but Atlanta elected not to bring him back. Los Angeles took another chance on the native of Danville, California, and he hasn't looked back.
Just one player has forced more fumbles than Landman's 10 since 2023, future Hall of Fame Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt. The forever Buff has broken through, but Los Angeles has greater goals in mind. He may prefer a different bowl this winter.
