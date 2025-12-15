Davante Adams Injury Impacts Rams vs. Seahawks Odds for NFL Week 16
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams appears to be in serious jeopardy of missing a massive NFC West clash in Week 16 of the 2025 season.
Adams suffered a hamstring injury in Week 15 against the Detroit Lions, Rams head coach Sean McVay said that his status for Thursday night's game is in doubt. Adams entered Week 15 as questionable with a hamstring issue, and it appears he aggravated that injury on Sunday.
Oddsmakers have made some adjustments to the opening lines for the Rams vs. Seahawks clash that could decide the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Los Angeles has opened as a small road favorite in this game, but the total is dropping rapidly with Adams banged up. After starting at 45.5, the total for this game has dropped to 44.5 at DraftKings with the UNDER (-115) favored. This makes a ton of sense given Adams' massive red-zone role in the Rams offense, as he's caught 14 of the 37 touchdown passes that Matthew Stafford has thrown this season.
If Adams ends up missing this game, there is no doubt that the Rams have a slightly lower offensive ceiling against a Seattle defense that is one of the best in the NFL, ranking second in the league in EPA/Play.
This season, Adams has 60 catches (on 114 targets) for 789 yards and 14 scores, leading the NFL in receiving touchdowns. He's appeared in all 14 of the Rams' games this season, and there's a chance he could miss multiple weeks if his hamstring injury is serious.
The Rams have already clinched a playoff spot, so they may play things safe with their star wideout through the rest of the regular season.
Thursday's matchup has a ton of playoff implications with the Rams (11-3) and Seahawks (11-3) tied record wise in the NFC West. L.A. currently holds the tiebreaker after winning the first meeting between these teams, but a Seattle win would flip these teams in the standings.
Oddsmakers have the Rams (+300) and Seahawks (+650) as the top two teams in the latest odds to win the Super Bowl, and the winner of this game will have the inside track to the No. 1 seed in the NFC with just two games left in the regular season.
