How Former Colorado Buffaloes Stars Performed In NFL Week 14

Outside of Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman making some noise, Week 14 in the NFL was relatively uneventful among former Colorado Buffaloes players.

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter remains out for the season due to injury, and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver LaJohntay Wester is still looking for his first career reception. On the more positive side, fellow Jaguar Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig was elevated from the practice squad and recorded his first two NFL tackles.

Take a closer look at how a few notable former Buffs performed in Week 14:

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns

Although the Browns couldn't close out the win, Shedeur Sanders enjoyed the best start of his young NFL career on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, recording 364 passing yards and four total touchdowns. Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski then announced Monday that the fifth-round draft pick will remain the Browns' starting quarterback the rest of the season.

Defensive End BJ Green II, Jacksonville Jaguars

Undrafted free agent defensive end BJ Green II also made an impact in his 10th NFL game. In a key win over the Indianapolis Colts, Green had two total tackles and a fumble recover.

Green, a former walk-on at Arizona State, has now recorded 10 total tackles on the season.

Safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, Jacksonville Jaguars

Fellow Jacksonville Jaguars undrafted free agent pickup Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig was upgraded from the practice squad for Sunday's game and ultimately made his presence known by recording his first two career tackles.

Wide Receiver LaJohntay Wester, Baltimore Ravens

Sixth-round draft pick LaJohntay Wester had three punt returns for 14 yards in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. He also played in five offensive snaps but didn't record a catch.

Wide Receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., Carolina Panthers

Fellow sixth-round pick Jimmy Horn Jr.'s Carolina Panthers were on bye this past weekend. With a 7-6 record, the Panthers are tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers atop the NFC South standings.

Horn has caught seven passes for 77 yards in nine games played this season.

Linebacker Nate Landman, Los Angeles Rams

About two weeks removed from signing a three-year, $22.5 million contract extension with the Rams, Nate Landman secured his second career interception in Los Angeles' 45-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Landman totaled just two tackles but still leads the 10-3 Rams with 108 on the season.

Wide Receiver Xavier Weaver, Arizona Cardinals

Xavier Weaver, who led the Buffs in receiving yards in 2023, was inactive against the Rams on Sunday due to a hamstring issue. It's unclear when Weaver will return to the struggling Arizona Cardinals.

Weaver has three catches for 24 yards in his second NFL season.