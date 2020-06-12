NCAA continues progress, will give athletes election day off

The NCAA gets ragged on a lot, and deservedly so. They will likely continue to get ragged on until they stop exploiting the athletes and begin to pay players.

But they have been making significant progress over the last year or so.

They will allow the athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness starting in the 2021-22 school year. That is all but official.

They almost made a one-time transfer rule effective for the 2020-21 season. Due to some pushback from mostly coaches, it appears that rule will be voted on again in January to go into effect during the 2021-22 school year.

And on Friday, they took another step in the direction of empowering athletes' voices instead of expressing them.

The NCAA officially designated Nov. 3, 2020 as a day off from athletic activity in order to allow athletes time to vote and participate in the fundamental right as an American citizen.

"We commend NCAA student-athletes who recognized the need for change and took action through safe and peaceful protest," The NCAA released in a statement citing the recent protests. We encourage students to continue to make their voices heard on these important issues, engage in community activism and exercise their Constitutional rights."

There was nothing in the release on whether this will be an annual day off, bi-annual, every four years or if they will continue to give election day off to student-athletes in the future.

There has been a lot of pressure from people around the country trying to make election day a national holiday day. Although some schools already get the day off, CU-Boulder has not given that day off to students in the past.