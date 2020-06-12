BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

NCAA continues progress, will give athletes election day off

Chase Howell

The NCAA gets ragged on a lot, and deservedly so. They will likely continue to get ragged on until they stop exploiting the athletes and begin to pay players. 

But they have been making significant progress over the last year or so. 

They will allow the athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness starting in the 2021-22 school year. That is all but official.

They almost made a one-time transfer rule effective for the 2020-21 season. Due to some pushback from mostly coaches, it appears that rule will be voted on again in January to go into effect during the 2021-22 school year. 

And on Friday, they took another step in the direction of empowering athletes' voices instead of expressing them. 

The NCAA officially designated Nov. 3, 2020 as a day off from athletic activity in order to allow athletes time to vote and participate in the fundamental right as an American citizen. 

"We commend NCAA student-athletes who recognized the need for change and took action through safe and peaceful protest," The NCAA released in a statement citing the recent protests. We encourage students to continue to make their voices heard on these important issues, engage in community activism and exercise their Constitutional rights."

There was nothing in the release on whether this will be an annual day off, bi-annual, every four years or if they will continue to give election day off to student-athletes in the future. 

There has been a lot of pressure from people around the country trying to make election day a national holiday day. Although some schools already get the day off, CU-Boulder has not given that day off to students in the past. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Payne, Armed with New Additions Looks Forward to Next Year

Coach JR Payne discusses the new players her team will be adding, and the improvements she hopes the current players will make

Vinay Simlot

The CU Buffs Coaches are Holding a Virtual QB Competition

Darrin Chiaverini and Danny Langsdorf discuss the quarterback competition between Sam Noyer, Tyler Lytle and Brendon Lewis.

Vinay Simlot

by

MattySolo

Patrick Hisatake releases top eight schools

Three-star outside linebacker Patrick Hisatake released his top schools and the Colorado Buffaloes made the cut.

Chase Howell

Dorrell wants a fundamentally sound and physical football team

After evaluating the team last season, head coach Karl Dorrell wants to see his team play with more physicality and be more fundamentally sound.

Vinay Simlot

Erik Olsen breaks down top six as he nears a decision

Three-star in-state tight end Erik Olsen broke down his top six schools for BuffsCountry as he continues to narrow down his options.

Chase Howell

Monday Mailbag: Recruiting questions and other things

The Monday Mailbag is back for another edition. Most of the questions this week were geared towards recruiting but there's something in there for everyone.

Chase Howell

by

Theo3980

Dorrell wants players to be a beacon for change

Head football coach Karl Dorrell has hopes of empowering his players' voices which could involve monthly activism.

Chase Howell

Braezhon Ross has the CU Buffs in top nine schools

Highly coveted 2021 defensive lineman Braezhon Ross released his top nine schools on Monday and the Colorado Buffaloes made the cut.

Chase Howell

The CU Buffs are making the most of their summer

In a conference call with the media on Monday, Karl Dorrell provided details on what the summer for his football team will look like.

Vinay Simlot

Report: NCAA to approve preseason practice plan

The details have emerged of the preseason practice plan for college football teams to return to football on time.

Chase Howell