NCAA decides not to vote on one-time transfer rule

Chase Howell

There has been some speculation that the one-time transfer rule was going to be passed prior to the 2020-21 academic year, allowing transfers to be immediately eligible for the upcoming season (if it was their first time transferring).

That will no longer be the case.

The NCAA Division I Council decided not to vote on the one-time transfer exemption according to multiple reports.

They will instead vote on it in January 2021, making it go into effect for the 2021-22 academic year.

On April 30, the NCAA Board of Directors recommended they delay voting on the one-time transfer rule citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as their reasoning.

"The board agreed to lift the moratorium on transfer legislation for the 2020-21 legislative cycle but recommended to the Council that changes to the waiver process as suggested by the working group are not appropriate at this time," The NCAA released in a statement. "Board members recommended the waiver process be sensitive to student-athlete well-being, especially those impacted by COVID-19 in the interim period."

In February, the Division 1 Waiver Working Group, which was appointed by the NCAA, recommended the NCAA allow a one-time transfer rule to grant immediate eligibility to D1 athletes participating in football, men's and women's basketball, men's ice hockey and baseball the first time they transfer from a school. As opposed to sitting out a full academic year.

Prior to the recommendation in April, previous reports stated that the NCAA was moving closer to approving this new rule. But coaches and administrators have been outspoken and have forced the NCAA to take a step back.

At least two transfers on the CU football team could have been granted immediate eligibility through this rule, and still could in the next few months. Antonio Alfano transferred from Alabama and will apply for eligibility through the waiver process. And Jake Peters is a walk-on tight end transferring from Arizona that will also apply for eligibility through the waiver process.

The men's basketball team will not be impacted by this as their only transfer coming in is graduate transfer Jeriah Horne and he is already immediately eligible having graduated from Tulsa. 

