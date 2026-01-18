Colorado Transfer Jordan Seaton Lines Up Visit To College Football Playoff School

Now officially in the transfer portal, former Colorado Buffaloes left tackle Jordan Seaton will soon visit Eugene to check out the Oregon Ducks.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Sunday that Seaton is scheduled to be in Oregon on Monday, exactly one week after news broke that he would be entering the transfer portal. Seaton spent his first two college seasons at Colorado and caught many off guard with his decision to leave Boulder.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) during the second quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Regardless, all signs point to Seaton striking a deal with a top Power Four program. Oregon will mark the second College Football Playoff team that Seaton has visited, joining the national championship game-bound Miami Hurricanes.

Only nine days ago, Oregon's season came to a close in the College Football Playoff semifinals via a 56-22 loss to Indiana. The future remains bright in Eugene, however, as quarterback Dante Moore announced his decision to remain at Oregon for the 2026 season.

Seaton seemingly hinted at his interest in playing alongside Moore in a social media post last week.

Wait Dante Moore Cameback? — Jordan Seaton (@JordanSeaton_) January 14, 2026

Other Teams Interested In Jordan Seaton

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) and Arizona Wildcats linebacker Chase Kennedy (7) during the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

According to On3's Pete Nakos, the Texas Longhorns have also emerged as a team to watch in the Seaton sweepstakes. Texas fell short of expectations in 2025, but should remain strong in 2026 with quarterback Arch Manning set to return.

Seaton, a former five-star prospect from Maryland, is currently checking out the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge and also took a visit to Mississippi State. After coaching Seaton as a freshman in 2024, former Colorado offensive line coach Phil Loadholt now holds the same role with the Bulldogs.

Sources: Colorado transfer offensive tackle Jordan Seaton is set to visit Oregon on Monday. He's at LSU today and has already visited Miami and Mississippi State. He's ESPN's No. 4 overall player in the NCAA transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/QnPgTazBM4 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 18, 2026

During his final season in Boulder, Seaton missed Colorado's final three games due to injury but still earned second-team All-Big 12 honors.

"As I reflect on my time at Colorado, it's hard to put into words what this chapter has truly meant to me," Seaton wrote on Instagram. "I never imagined this journey would come to a close in this way, but I am deeply grateful for every moment that led me here."

Colorado Transfers Who've Committed Elsewhere

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) is tackled by Utah Utes defensive back JC Hart (14) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

As of Sunday morning, 20 of Colorado's 37 departing transfers have found a new home. Fourteen will remain at the Power Four level, including one Notre Dame commit.