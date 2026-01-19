Another Colorado Transfer Finds New Home At SEC School

A surprisingly large number of Colorado Buffaloes transfers have found a landing spot in the SEC.

With two-way standout Isaiah Hardge marking the latest with his commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers, six former Buffs have so far transferred to an SEC program. Only a couple will likely see immediate playing time, but it has been interesting to see how Colorado players are being looked at in the transfer market.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In total, 23 of Colorado's 37 departing transfers have committed elsewhere, including a couple of wide receivers who will remain in the Big 12 — Omarion Miller (Arizona State) and Dre'lon Miller (Baylor). Coach Deion Sanders has conversely landed 43 transfer commits.

Take a closer look at the six former Buffs who've transferred to an SEC football program:

Safety Carter Stoutmire

Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Carter Stoutmire (23) before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

New Team: Arkansas Razorbacks

Carter Stoutmire spent his first three college seasons at Colorado, recording 91 total tackles, 12 pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 30 games played. While Stoutmire benefited from moving from cornerback to safety after his freshman season, he often struggled in pass coverage and never fully locked down a starting job.

Moving forward, Stoutmire will continue his college career at Arkansas, which won only two games this past season. The Razorbacks have so far landed 39 transfers, according to 247Sports.

Athlete Isaiah Hardge

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks with Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Isaiah Hardge (17) before the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

New Team: Tennessee Volunteers

A "Coach Prime" favorite over the last couple of seasons, Isaiah Hardge surprised many with his decision to enter the transfer portal. The wide receiver/cornerback struggled to see consistent playing time outside of special teams, but his stock appeared to be on the rise following a strong 2025 campaign.

Quarterback Ryan Staub

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub (16) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

New Team: Tennessee Volunteers

With freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis expected to hold down Colorado's starting job next season, few can blame Ryan Staub for entering the transfer portal. Another player who received ample praise from "Coach Prime," Staub found a strong landing spot at Tennessee, which has an uncertain situation at quarterback following the likely loss of Joey Aguilar.

Defensive Lineman Brandon Davis-Swain

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain (91) reacts to a turnover in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

New Team: Texas A&M

Freshman Brandon Davis-Swain impressed many during his lone season in Boulder, recording 15 total tackles, including 2.5 for a loss, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound tackle will now continue his career at Texas A&M.

Safety Tawfiq Byard

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tawfiq Byard (7) pulls in an interception in the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

New Team: Texas A&M

Arguably Colorado's biggest transfer loss on the defensive end, safety Tawfiq Byard stepped up as a leader this past season while playing through a couple of injuries. Statistically, the former South Florida transfer led the Buffs with 85 total tackles, including eight for a loss, and an interception.

Defensive Lineman Jehiem Oatis

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis (96) before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

New Team: Ole Miss Rebels

Jehiem Oatis never found his footing at Colorado, totaling only nine tackles in 11 games played. Now, the former Alabama transfer will return to the SEC with one year of college eligibility remaining.