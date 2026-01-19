Another Colorado Transfer Finds New Home At SEC School
A surprisingly large number of Colorado Buffaloes transfers have found a landing spot in the SEC.
With two-way standout Isaiah Hardge marking the latest with his commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers, six former Buffs have so far transferred to an SEC program. Only a couple will likely see immediate playing time, but it has been interesting to see how Colorado players are being looked at in the transfer market.
In total, 23 of Colorado's 37 departing transfers have committed elsewhere, including a couple of wide receivers who will remain in the Big 12 — Omarion Miller (Arizona State) and Dre'lon Miller (Baylor). Coach Deion Sanders has conversely landed 43 transfer commits.
Take a closer look at the six former Buffs who've transferred to an SEC football program:
Safety Carter Stoutmire
New Team: Arkansas Razorbacks
Carter Stoutmire spent his first three college seasons at Colorado, recording 91 total tackles, 12 pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 30 games played. While Stoutmire benefited from moving from cornerback to safety after his freshman season, he often struggled in pass coverage and never fully locked down a starting job.
Moving forward, Stoutmire will continue his college career at Arkansas, which won only two games this past season. The Razorbacks have so far landed 39 transfers, according to 247Sports.
Athlete Isaiah Hardge
New Team: Tennessee Volunteers
A "Coach Prime" favorite over the last couple of seasons, Isaiah Hardge surprised many with his decision to enter the transfer portal. The wide receiver/cornerback struggled to see consistent playing time outside of special teams, but his stock appeared to be on the rise following a strong 2025 campaign.
Quarterback Ryan Staub
New Team: Tennessee Volunteers
With freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis expected to hold down Colorado's starting job next season, few can blame Ryan Staub for entering the transfer portal. Another player who received ample praise from "Coach Prime," Staub found a strong landing spot at Tennessee, which has an uncertain situation at quarterback following the likely loss of Joey Aguilar.
Defensive Lineman Brandon Davis-Swain
New Team: Texas A&M
Freshman Brandon Davis-Swain impressed many during his lone season in Boulder, recording 15 total tackles, including 2.5 for a loss, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound tackle will now continue his career at Texas A&M.
Safety Tawfiq Byard
New Team: Texas A&M
Arguably Colorado's biggest transfer loss on the defensive end, safety Tawfiq Byard stepped up as a leader this past season while playing through a couple of injuries. Statistically, the former South Florida transfer led the Buffs with 85 total tackles, including eight for a loss, and an interception.
Defensive Lineman Jehiem Oatis
New Team: Ole Miss Rebels
Jehiem Oatis never found his footing at Colorado, totaling only nine tackles in 11 games played. Now, the former Alabama transfer will return to the SEC with one year of college eligibility remaining.
