Ohio State's Dallan Hayden transfers to Colorado
Deion Sanders and the Buffs added a next-level rusher on Monday afternoon. Dallan Hayden made it official and became the latest transfer to Colorado. This comes after the former Ohio State standout visited Boulder over the weekend.
Hayden had 130 carries for 663 yards and six touchdowns during his two seasons with the Buckeyes. However, a few rounds of injuries kept him in and out of the rotation since 2022. He'll be featured as a top-tier back for Pat Shurmur's offense after losing Alton McCaskill to the transfer portal. This could be the perfect opportunity for Hayden who was an ESPN Top 300 four-star recruit out of Christian Brothers (Tenn.) two years ago.
This move puts Colorado back to negative three in the transfer portal for the year. The Buffs have lost a total of 18 players over the past week, but made up major ground at needed positions. Hayden, along with Texas's Payton Kirkland, Ohio's Rayyan Buell, and Pitt's Dayon Hayes were the three others to commit to Sanders and Colorado from visits over the weekend.
Hayden has three years of eligibility remaining on the book going into this year.