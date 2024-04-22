Ohio's Rayyan Buell transfers to Colorado
Deion Sanders and Colorado gained another defensive contributor with Ohio's Rayyan Buell, announcing he would be headed to the foot of the Flatirons.
The 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive lineman entered the portal because he wanted to play in a bigger conference. Buell had 39 tackles with 6.5 sacks over the past two seasons with the Bobcats. He earned All-MAC third-team honors last year.
One of the few four-star transfers from the MAC and another addition to the Buffaloes defensive front. Buell was one of three transfer players to land in Boulder on Sunday, along with Texas offensive lineman Payton Kirkland and Pitt defensive end Dayon Hayes.
Coach Prime and his staff added much-needed depth at non-skill position. They secured half of the targets from this weekend and will likely get a couple more that are unexpected. However, the Buffs are currently negative two in the transfer portal total this year. While it seems like they're behind, that's not the case having lost players from well-stocked positions.
Colorado has added four players since the mass exodus last week. The Buffs are expected to add a few more transfers before the window closes on April 30.
Buell will be entering his final collegiate year.