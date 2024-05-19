On3 shades Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders on 2024 College Football Top 100
The Colorado Buffaloes have two of the best players in the nation, according to On3. Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders cracked the College Football Top 100 list, but weren't included in the elite category.
Hunter, who was named the Paul Hornung Award winner, came in at No. 20. “America’s favorite two-way player, averaged 80 yards per game and didn’t drop a single target as a WR," On3's Clark Brooks wrote. "He also beat the national average in ballhawk rate as a cornerback. They don’t make many like this guy."
The most electrifying player was one of the top three on EA Sports' College Football 25 cover, but couldn't even crack the top ten? Sounds very questionable to say the least. No doubt Hunter is a generational talent and will be one of the best to ever play in Boulder.
As for Sanders, the Buffs "Grown" QB was thrown some serious shade. Coach Prime's son had three passers ahead of him on the list. Georgia's Carson Beck at No. 4 was somewhat expected considering people are saying he could go ahead of Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft. For Texas QB Quinn Ewers to be at No. 12, it still seems a bit high. Yes, he was impressive but nobody was talking about his six picks. Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart at No. 13 raises some eyebrows. It also begs the question why so high when he was a non-factor in the Rebels two biggest games at Georgia and Alabama last season.
“A voluminous, high-floor passer with tight mechanics and ability to flip the ball vertically with little trouble," Brooks wrote about Sanders. "There are areas in Shedeur Sanders’ game to iron out, but he’s on everyone’s radar as a player to watch this fall – for a variety of reasons.”
Colorado opens the season against North Dakota State. It will be a meeting under the Thursday Night Lights at Folsom Field on Aug. 29 (8 p.m. ET/ TV:ESPN).