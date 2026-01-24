Colorado Transfer Sean Kinney's Interesting Portal Decision Involves Second Sport

The Colorado Buffaloes recently added a unique and intriguing piece to their offensive line rebuild with the commitment of Sean Kinney. The 6-foot-2, 305-pound transfer from Lafayette College arrives in Boulder with two years of eligibility remaining after starting 24 games over the past two seasons for the Leopards.

Kinney’s decision turned heads not just because of his on-field production but also because the Pennsylvania native chose Colorado over Penn State, where he had the opportunity to play football and wrestle for one of the most dominant programs in college athletics. Instead, Kinney is betting on football and on what Deion Sanders is building in Boulder.

Turning Down Penn State’s Two-Sport Path

Kinney is one of the most accomplished high school wrestlers to come out of Pennsylvania in recent years. A four-time finalist and three-time Pennsylvania Class AAA state champion at heavyweight, he finished his prep career with a remarkable 125-5 record and 98 pins.

Pennsylvania, widely regarded as one of the most competitive wrestling states in the country, placed Kinney’s résumé on the desk of Nittany Lions coach Cael Sanderson, one of the most accomplished figures in the sport. Sanderson, who went undefeated in college (159-0) on the way to winning four NCAA titles before capturing the freestyle Olympic gold in 2004, has led Penn State to 12 NCAA team championships since becoming head coach in 2009, including four straight from 2022 to 2025.

But instead chasing gold with Sanderson, Kinney chose "Coach Prime" and the Buffs. Choosing a program without wrestling signals not only a clear shift in focus, but also a clear decision that football, not wrestling, is his path forward, and that Boulder provides the best opportunity to get to the next level.

A Proven Contributor With Power Four Traits

While Kinney’s wrestling accolades are eye-catching and certainly add intrigue, his football résumé stands firmly on its own.

At Lafayette, Kinney became a reliable, physical presence on the offensive line, appearing in 24 games over two seasons and earning league honors in 2025. He consistently anchored the interior, showcasing the leverage, balance, and strength he developed through wrestling.

Lafayette head coach John Truxell offered high praise for Kinney’s impact during the 2025 season.

“I truly believe he is the best center in the league, hands down. He’s physical, he’s athletic, and can move and get to the second level of the defense,” Truxell said. "You can see his wrestling career has helped him become a great football player because of his leverage and strength. I can’t say enough about him. I really believe that at the end of this, he’ll have the chance to go and play at the next level.”

It's an endorsement that speaks directly to why the Buffs targeted Kinney in the transfer portal. His wrestling background shows up in ways that translate directly to the line of scrimmage — leverage, balance, and hand fighting are all traits that should help him compete right away as Colorado evaluates its best combinations heading into spring camp.

How Kinney Fits Into Colorado’s Rebuilt Offensive Line

From a football standpoint, Kinney arrives in Boulder at a time of clear opportunity.

Colorado continues to reshape its offensive line following offseason turnover, and Kinney’s experience and physical profile make him a natural fit for the interior. At 6-foot-2, 305 pounds, he projects primarily at center or guard, offering positional flexibility that's valuable in a room still coming together.

Kinney joins a group that now features transfers Jose Soto (Sacramento State) and Jayvon McFadden (Ohio State), along with returning players like Yahya Attia and veteran depth pieces such as Larry Johnson III. That mix of newcomers and returning contributors gives Colorado options as it looks to stabilize a unit that's been a point of emphasis since Sanders arrival.

While Colorado doesn't offer a wrestling outlet, the football opportunity is clear. By choosing Colorado over Penn State, Kinney appears to be signaling that his primary focus has shifted towards football, with aspirations of reaching the NFL. His commitment also reflects the growing pull of Sanders’ vision. Colorado is no longer just a rebuilding program; it’s becoming a destination for players willing to take calculated risks in pursuit of long-term upside.