Pro Bowl Voting Proves Why Shedeur Sanders Sits Among NFL's Most Loved Players

Not entirely surprising based on the attention he has received, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is among the top 10 Pro Bowl vote-getters at his position.

The former Colorado Buffaloes star appeared in only his fifth NFL game over the weekend but has amassed the 10th-most quarterback votes as of Monday morning, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. With three weeks still remaining in the regular season, fan voting closed Monday night.

Sanders has experienced a rollercoaster first five games with the Browns, completing just over 52 percent of his passes for 946 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. One week after totaling four touchdowns against the Tennessee Titans, Sanders was picked off three times in Sunday's blowout loss to the Chicago Bears.

Regardless, Sanders is expected to remain Cleveland's starting quarterback down the stretch. The Browns will close out their regular season against the Buffalo Bills (Dec. 21), Pittsburgh Steelers (Dec. 28) and Cincinnati Bengals (flex).

NFL Pro Bowl Vote Leaders At Quarterback

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye leads the Pro Bowl at quarterback, followed by Josh Allen of the Bills and Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford. Last year, three quarterbacks from each conference went to the Pro Bowl in Orlando.

Take a complete look at the top 10 quarterback vote-getters as of Monday:

1. Drake Maye (New England Patriots)

2. Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills)

3. Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams)

4. Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys)

5. Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs)

6. Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers)

7. Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears)

8. Jared Goff (Detroit Lions)

9. Sam Darnold (Seattle Seahawks)

10. Shedeur Sanders (Cleveland Browns)

Sanders would be the first to admit he's unworthy of a Pro Bowl nod, but it's encouraging to see Browns fans and likely plenty of Colorado supporters rallying behind the rookie.

During his two seasons with the Buffs, Sanders, the son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, became one of the program's most accomplished players. His time in Boulder was capped off by having his jersey number retired at Folsom Field last April.

Kevin Stefanski Talks Shedeur Sanders' Development

After Cleveland's 31-3 loss to the Bears, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski shared his thoughts on how Sanders and the rest of his younger players are developing.

"Sometimes there are moments that aren't going to go your way, and you learn from those," Stefanski said, per the Browns. "So that's no different for any position, no different for Shedeur versus any other player. There's going to be really good games. There are going to be games you want back. There's going to be plays you want back, great plays."

There are no absolute guidelines to quarterback development, but Sanders is certainly benefiting from the experience he has gained this season.

"I look at it for a young player to be able to go into a really tough spot, have some really good moments, some moments that you want back," Stefanski said. "We'll learn from those, we'll grow from those, and we'll be better from those."