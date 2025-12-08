Why Shedeur Sanders' NFL Breakout Feels Inevitable

Those who watched quarterback Shedeur Sanders lead the Colorado Buffaloes' offense the past two seasons aren't the least bit surprised to see the rookie now finding success in the NFL.

Although it ultimately ended in a 31-29 loss to the Tennessee Titans, Sanders enjoyed the best performance of his young Cleveland Browns career on Sunday. The fifth-round draft pick threw for 364 yards, three touchdowns and one interception to go along with his first career rushing score.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) picks up a first down on his feet ahead of Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (33) during the first half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 7, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Most NFL Draft analysts regarded Sanders as a first or second-round pick, and his fall to the fifth round doesn't make him a less-talented quarterback. It has become clear in recent months that his shocking fall had more to do with what he brings off the field.

Fortunately for Sanders, his talent is now prevailing.

"He fought throughout the game, which we knew he would," coach Kevin Stefanski said after Sanders' four-touchdown performance against the Titans, per the Browns. "With any young player, there's going to ups and downs, and I thought there were some really, really, really good moments. He'll keep learning from some of the plays that he wants back, but some really good moments."

On Monday, Stefanski announced that Sanders will be Cleveland's starter for the rest of the season.

Shedeur Sanders' Important Chemistry With Wide Receivers

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) (left) chats with quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

As the Colorado success of Xavier Weaver, Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester proved, Sanders has long held the ability to uplift his receivers. His growing chemistry with Jerry Jeudy, Isaiah Bond, Harold Fannin Jr. and David Njoku should come as no surprise.

On Sunday, Sanders spread the love with touchdown passes to Fannin, Njoku and Jeudy.

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) (right) celebrates with quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

"Obviously, me and Jerry had that dispute or whatever last week. But I have faith in him, he has faith in me, and everybody put everything aside," Sanders said. "It was truly exciting being able to connect with him, because I know the season hasn't gone the way he wanted to this year."

Sanders targeted 10 different receivers at least once against the Titans, something that Cleveland's offensive playmakers likely appreciate.

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Land Recruiting Win With 4-Star Brothers

MORE: Why a Transfer Portal Reunion with Dylan Edwards Would Boost Colorado’s Offense

MORE: Colorado Offensive Coordinator Brennan Marion Delivers Important Message To Fans

WANT COLORADO BUFFALOES NEWS SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX IN THE MORNING? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE.

Shedeur Sanders' Colorado Success Now Translating To NFL

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) attempts a pass as Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Tyler Batty (92) attempts to make a tackle during the third quarter at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Sanders, the youngest son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, is quickly looking more and more like the quarterback fans saw throughout his two seasons with the Buffs. He's beginning to show off his arm strength and displayed his clutch gene in a near-comeback against the Titans.

“He came up big when we needed him to,” Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said of Sanders, per Cleveland.com. “There’s going to be some ups and downs for anyone, especially a rookie. But he looked composed, he escaped out of some sacks, broke the pocket, made some big-time plays and just looking for him to continue to grow.”

NFL legend Deion Sanders Sr., facing, hugs his son Shedeur Sanders before an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 7, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At Colorado, Sanders led the Buffs to 13 wins in two seasons while throwing for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns.

Cleveland will battle the Chicago Bears and former No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams next weekend.