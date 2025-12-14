Why Shedeur Sanders Will Bounce Back From Latest NFL Setback
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders experienced yet another setback in his fourth career NFL start.
In subfreezing temperatures at Soldier Field, the former Colorado Buffaloes star threw three interceptions and took five sacks on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. He'll have three more opportunities to prove himself as a starter this season, assuming Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski sticks with Sanders.
While Sanders clearly wasn't pleased with his performance in Chicago, the hope is that he'll continue to improve with experience. A full offseason of work, whether it's with Cleveland or elsewhere, should also lead to brighter days for the NFL rookie.
"I just go here, enjoy my day, work hard, do everything I can," Sanders said earlier this week, per the Browns. "If I'm here, I'm here. If I'm not, I'm not. It's nothing in my control. I try to control what I can control, going out there, making the right reads. Going out there, doing the right things, being the person I am and things will fall how they're supposed to."
Sanders completed 18 of his 35 passes on the day for 177 yards, including 89 to emerging standout Isaiah Bond. One week after scoring his first NFL rushing touchdown, he also had two carries for 24 yards.
Shedeur Sanders' NFL Outlook After Struggles In Chicago
Sanders will next turn his attention to the Buffalo Bills, who the Browns will host next weekend. Buffalo has struggled at times defensively this season and should allow Sanders an opportunity to bounce back.
After that, Cleveland will host the Pittsburgh Steelers and visit the Cincinnati Bengals to close the season.
"In terms of a light turning on, those type of things, I just think he's committed to getting better every single week," Stefanski said this past week. "And that's what you want."
Few would've expected Sanders' first NFL season to play out the way it has, but the youngest son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders has still shown plenty of potential with his ability to create big plays down the field. An improved run game from the Browns would also help open things up in the passing game. Cleveland rushed for only 50 yards on Sunday, including Sanders' 24.
History At Colorado
Sanders experienced no shortage of setbacks at Colorado, perhaps none more notable than the back fracture he played through in 2023. With help from an improved offensive line, Sanders threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions during his final college season last year.
Bouncing back from another setback with the Browns won't be easy, but Sanders has proven resilient and capable of correcting mistakes after a poor performance.
Sanders' next NFL start against the Bills on Sunday, Dec. 21, is set for 11 a.m. MT on CBS.
