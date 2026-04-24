Colorado Lands Commitment From Georgia Recruit on Defensive Line

The Colorado Buffaloes have received the commitment from class of 2027 recruit, defensive lineman Kenny Fairley. Fairley is the third recruit in the 2027 class to commit to Colorado.

2027 Recruit Kenny Fairley Commits to Colorado Buffaloes

Nov 25, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the field against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images | Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Kenny Fairley is a 6-1, 280 pound defensive lineman out of Fairburn, Georgia. He is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 91 defensive lineman in the class of 2027 per Rivals. As a junior for Creekside High School in 2025-26, Fairley had 68 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, six sacks, and two number recoveries.

“Thanks to the man above. Sko Buffs I’m home,” Fairley said to Rivals.

Fairley is set to officially visit Colorado in early June of 2026. He spoke to BuffsInsider recently about the Buffaloes following an unofficial visit to Boulder.

“When I went down on my unofficial, I loved the energy,” Fairley said. "Coach Prime, we built a great bond. That’s like my dawg. I can come to him about everything. He’s consistent. I just love everything about the recruiting that’s he’s done. It’s Colorado, so why not?”

BREAKING: Class of 2027 DL Kenny Fairley has Committed to Colorado, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’1 270 DL chose the Buffaloes over Cincinnati and Purdue



“Thanks to the man above. SkoBuffs I’m home!!”⁰https://t.co/6iYqWqgPtm pic.twitter.com/J5KiooRYWt — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 24, 2026

Fairley now joins two other class of 2027 recruits to commit to Colorado: four-star quarterback Andre Adams and three-star cornerback Davon Dericho. According to Rivals’ most updated recruiting rankings, the Buffs 2027 class is now ranked No. 45 in the country. This is a big jump from where it was before the Fairley commitment, when they were No. 68.

Colorado has not benefited from ranked highly in high school recruiting in the “Coach Prime” era. Colorado coach Deion Sanders has been a major proponent of the transfer portal during his time in Boulder, which began in the 2023 season.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders greets players before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes 2026 high school recruiting class ranked No. 68 in the country. The transfer portal is where Sanders has made the most of his roster building moves. The Buffs 2026 transfer class consisted of 43 incoming players, compared to just 19 incoming players from their high school recruiting class.

Deion Sanders is entering his fourth season as coach in Boulder. Sanders has an overall record of 16-21 with the Buffs. 2025 was a disappointing season for Sanders and company. The Buffaloes went 3-9, missing a bowl for the second time in three years under Sanders. Colorado made many moves this offseason, most notably at offensive and defensive coordinator.

FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve at the FSU National Signing Day Party on Feb. 5, 2020. Img 4547 | Wayne McGahee III/Democrat, Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Buffaloes hired former Sacramento State Hornets coach Brennan Marion as offensive coordinator. Marion spent the 2025 season with Sac. State, leading them to a 7-5 season. Their offense averaged 33.8 points per game. It was a big improvement from the year prior without Marion, when the Hornets went 3-9.

Colorado then promoted linebackers coach Chris Marve to defensive coordinator after the departure of Robert Livingston to the Denver Broncos. Marve was hired as the linebackers coach this offseason, but got the nod before coaching a game to move up to the defensive coordinator role with Livingston gone. He has experience as defensive coordinator when he was at Virginia Tech from 2022-2024.

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