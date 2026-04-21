Colorado Buffaloes Schedule Visit With Elite Receiver Recruit

On Monday, four-star wide receiver recruit Jaiden Kelly-Murray announced he’ll be taking an official visit to Colorado over the summer.

The 5-10 receiver will be in Boulder from June 19-21 to determine how Colorado will compete with the other 34 FBS programs that have sent offers his way.

Jaiden Kelly-Murray’s high school career

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Kelly-Murray compiled two impressive campaigns in his sophomore and junior years at Summerville High School in Summerville, South Carolina.

As a sophomore, he burst onto the scene as the primary target in Summerville’s varsity offense. He racked up 1,202 yards and 13 touchdowns on 81 receptions for an average of 14.8 yards per catch. Additionally, he recorded 215 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

He followed that up with another impressive performance as a junior in 2025, tallying 957 yards and 14 touchdowns on 64 receptions, good for an average of 15 yards per catch.

Kelly-Murray compiled 35 FBS offers, including one from his hometown South Carolina Gamecocks. He committed to South Carolina just over a year after the Gamecocks extended a scholarship offer his way, committing on March 13, 2026. However, as more offers came in, including one from Colorado, Kelly-Murray decommitted from South Carolina on April 13.

Since then, Kelly-Murray transferred to Oceanside Collegiate Academy, where he will play his final season of high school football. He’s also scheduled visits to Virginia Tech, Duke, Illinois, Wake Forest, South Carolina and, of course, Colorado.

Colorado’s chances of landing Kelly-Murray

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders yells at his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes are likely competing with the schools listed above at this point for the commitment of Kelly-Murray.

Seeing as the Buffaloes were the latest of the group to offer Kelly-Murray a scholarship, they also have the latest visit. The visits start on May 29, when he will travel to Blacksburg, Virginia, to visit the Virginia Tech Hokies. Kelly-Murray will visit South Carolina twice before arriving in Boulder.

This situation poses both advantages and disadvantages for the Buffaloes. It allows the Buffaloes to have the last word on his recruiting trail, giving them the chance to gauge where Kelly-Murray is at in his opinions of other schools, so they know what to focus on in their pitch. However, it means the other programs will get to make the first impression, and if one is good enough, it might make Kelly-Murray’s mind harder to change by the time he arrives at CU.

What Kelly-Murray’s addition would mean to the Buffs

Andre Adams announces his commitment to the University of Colorado during a ceremony at Antioch High School on Tuesday, April, 14, 2026 in Antioch. | NICOLE HESTER / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As Colorado’s 2027 recruiting class begins to take shape, the addition of Kelly-Murray would go a long way in making it one of the best classes in the country early on. Per 247Sports' rankings, Colorado currently holds the No. 61 class at the FBS level with two players committed. Most programs don’t have many more commitments than that at this point, so another four-star addition for the Buffs would shoot them up the rankings.

On April 14, Colorado landed a commitment from four-star quarterback Andre Adams Jr., and adding Kelly-Murray would provide a No. 1 target for Colorado’s quarterback of the future.

The prospects of this young core are cause for excitement for Buffs fans, making his visit this June all the more important.

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