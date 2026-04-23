On Tuesday, the Colorado Buffaloes made another step towards adding to their 2027 recruiting class by extending a scholarship offer to a three-star linebacker recruit.

Pennsylvania linebacker Zykee Scott posted about his positive interaction with Colorado’s director of recruiting, Rashad Rich, the scholarship offer from the Buffs, and plans on a summer visit on X.

Zykee Scott’s high school career

La Salle's 2025 football roster includes standouts like linebacker Zykee Scott. | Michele C. Haddon / Bucks County Courier Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scott started his high school career at Imhotep Charter Academy in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he flashed his talent early as a varsity starter in his freshman and sophomore campaigns.

In those two seasons, he recorded 39 total tackles, 16 of which were unassisted, along with two sacks in 16 games. He transferred to La Salle College High School for his junior season, although his stats aren’t publicly available.

However, the stats aren’t needed to identify that he had a great junior campaign. In his film, Scott jumps off the screen as he’s often the hardest hitter on the field. Whether it be special teams or lined up as a mike linebacker, Scott has great pursuit and takes phenomenal angles to the ball carrier. His tackling form is also notable, as players rarely get away after he makes contact.

He helped guide the Explorers to a PIAA 6A Pennsylvania State Championship in 2025, a feat he and his team will be looking to repeat in his senior season.

Scott’s impressive resume earned him a three-star rating according to 247Sports. It also ranks him as the No. 15 player in the state of Pennsylvania, the No. 39 linebacker and the No. 497-overall player in the class of 2027.

He’s received attention from a variety of FBS programs alongside the Buffaloes, with 15 FBS programs having offered him to this point, 14 of which are Power Four programs.

Scott has visits scheduled to Pittsburgh, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Tennessee and Michigan State from now through mid-June, with the Spartans being the only school listed as ‘warm’ on his interest meter according to 247Sports.

In Scott’s post on X, he alluded to a visit to Boulder taking place this summer. Although a date has not been announced yet, Colorado can be safely added to his list of upcoming visits.

After a great conversation with @shadrich80 I’m blessed to receive an offer from The University of Colorado !! 🖤🖤Can’t wait to get to campus in the summer !! #Skobuffs🦬 @LaSalleFball @BrettGordonLSHS pic.twitter.com/y5QW6yQyWG — Zykee Scott (@zykeescott0) April 21, 2026

What would Zykee Scott’s commitment mean to Colorado?

La Salle's 2025 football roster includes standouts like linebacker Zykee Scott. | Michele C. Haddon / Bucks County Courier Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scott would be the third member of Colorado’s 2027 recruiting class if he ends up committing to the Buffaloes. He would be their first linebacker commitment in the class and the second defensive player, alongside three-star cornerback Davon Dericho.

The only other player in Colorado’s 2027 class is four-star quarterback Andre Adams. He hails from Antioch, Tennessee, and committed to the Buffaloes on April 14.

The pair of commits currently has the Buffaloes ranked as the No. 61 class in the country. But a commitment from Scott would certainly boost that number.

Linebacker Tyler Martinez drops back in pass coverage as the Aggies opened their season on Saturday night against the Bryant Bulldogs at Aggie Memorial Stadium. | Jaime Guzman/Special the Sun-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buffaloes have four freshmen linebackers on the roster currently, so Scott will have time to develop at Colorado if he commits.

His visits will likely be the deciding factor, but it's an encouraging sign for Buffs fans that he seemingly has one on the calendar for Boulder. This immediately leapfrogs at least 10 programs, all of which he has yet to schedule a visit to. The date he picks to visit Colorado will be crucial, though, as it will determine if the Buffaloes will be looking to make a good first impression or one-up his previous visits.

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