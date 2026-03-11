Alabama Transfer Richard Young Reveals What Drew Him to Colorado, Deion Sanders

The Colorado Buffaloes’ spring camp is in full swing, and the competition for starting spots is as intense as ever. Coach Deion Sanders and his staff revamped more than half the roster this offseason, creating position battles across the team.

One of the most intriguing competitions is at running back.

Sanders added Sacramento State transfers Damian Henderson II and JaQuail Smith, while also bringing in former Alabama running back Richard Young. With the “Go-Go” offense being installed this season, the position is wide open and could play a major role in the new scheme.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Henderson II and Smith were natural additions after following newly hired offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, who coached them last season with the Hornets. Young, however, was a recruit Sanders had to win on his own.

According to Young, the culture Sanders has built in Boulder made that decision easy.

“Just Coach Prime and the environment here, players and coaches and staff,” Young said. “The way they just come to you and love you and be there for you and support you. They just want the best out of you. That’s why I took the chance here and it’s where I want to be at.”

That belief in the program is exactly what Sanders hopes will drive the competition in Colorado’s revamped backfield this spring.

The running back room is expected to be one of the most competitive position groups on the roster. If Young continues to embrace the culture while producing on the field, he could quickly emerge as an important piece of the Buffaloes’ offense this season.

Can Richard Young Become the Buffaloes’ Go-To Rusher?

Aug. 4, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide players and coaches participate in a media day with reporters and fans at the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility. Fan Mike Bailey leans in close to talk two quarterback Ty Simpson and running back Richard Young. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The odds are high that Young will make an impact in Colorado’s backfield, especially as a redshirt junior. He brings experience that the Buffaloes’ other running backs don’t, and alongside Micah Welch, he could step in and contribute right away.

With his time at Alabama and his ability to run between the tackles, Young has the tools to take over the backfield. He was a four-star recruit for a reason, but he just needs the chance to show what he can do.

His mix of size, vision, and power gives Colorado a back who can control the line of scrimmage and open up opportunities for the entire offense. If he can stay healthy and pick up the system quickly, Young has the potential to be a reliable, dynamic weapon every game.

This could be the season he finally lives up to the hype and becomes a true cornerstone of the Buffaloes’ rushing attack.

Richard Young Could Change the Way Colorado Runs the Ball

Aug. 4, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide players and coaches participate in a media day with reporters and fans at the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility. Jace Stevens plays a college football vide game with running backs Daniel Hill (4) and Richard Young (9). | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Under Sanders, the Buffaloes haven’t exactly been a true threat in the running game, and the program hasn’t produced a 1,000-yard rusher since he arrived in 2021.

This offseason, Sanders added Henderson II and Smith, while keeping Welch, but even with those additions, Young offers the most upside. That’s something fans should be excited about heading into next season.

As seen through spring camp clips, Young is a powerful back who looks to be a big factor in Marion’s “Go-Go” offense. It’s not often that four-star recruits show interest in Colorado, but Young is getting the fresh start the program can provide.

If he stays healthy and adapts quickly, he has a real chance to give the Buffaloes the backfield dominance they’ve been missing. Fans have reason to be optimistic, and this could be the season Young emerges as the centerpiece of Marion’s offense.

Young also has an opportunity to redefine Colorado’s running game and give the Buffaloes a true offensive weapon they’ve been missing. This spring might just be the start of the breakout season fans have been waiting for.

SIGN UP FOR THE COLORADO BUFFALOES ON SI NEWSLETTER HERE!