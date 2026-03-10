Colorado Fans Will Love What Running Backs Coach Johnnie Mack Demands From Players

Colorado Buffaloes running back coach Johnnie Mack spoke to the media about his group of backs and helping them learn the new offense with offensive coordinator Brennan Marion.

Mack revealed that he does have some non-negotiables for Colorado’s running back room if they want to play, and if the backs want to have team success as well.

Nov 22, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama running back Richard Young (9) runs the ball against Eastern Illinois at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Johnnie Mack's Demands at Colorado

“Show up every day at practice, we can’t take no days off, not be satisfied with just an average day. I thought today was an average day. I thought we had a good end of the week last week, you know we made some good runs. I know you guys all see Richard (Young) running the guy over. It’s all over the internet. But don’t be satisfied with that. That’s what I expect from you,” said Mack.

In past years Colorado has really struggled to find consistent success in running the ball, but this years seems to be different with the roster construction and what the coaches expect. The offensive line has seen many great additions, and the running back room has also added many great backs.

The running backs now include Micah Welch and DeKalon Taylor, who are returning Buffaloes from 2025. Young transferred from Alabama, Damian Henderson II, and JaQuail Smith both transferred from Sacramento State, following coach Marion as the key pieces during spring practice.

Each of these backs brings a special skill to the room, which is why no one can take a day off. Each individual must put their best effort forward for the benefit of the collective. That is what it takes to be successful.

While there have been highlights like Young’s run at practice, coach Mack expects to see that and more. Holding this group to a high standard is the only way to ensure improvement in the run game and the physicality as a whole.

If coach Mack continues to hold the backs to a high standard, then the offensive line will desire to improve to make the running backs look good during the competitive periods. Asking the best out of each group is how to get the best out of the team.

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) passes against Utah Utes linebacker Trey Reynolds (37) while blocked by running back Micah Welch (29) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Importance of Pass Protection

"Just teaching those guys, it’s really the mindset. Running backs we’re built a little different. Every day, we love the physicality, we love hard work. Just giving these guys the mindset to not be satisfied with the little things. That’s continuing to stack good practices every day. Non-negotiable to me is showing up every day and giving 50 percent. No, I need 110 percent every day, from pass pro. Pass pro gotta be bigger than running the ball to me. We gotta be able to protect our quarterback at all costs. Non-negotiable,” added Coach Mack.

The mindset is clearly something that means something to coach Mack, otherwise he wouldn’t have made such an emphasis on it. The mindset is one of the few things these players can control, which is why it is so important to these coaches.

The mindset impacts everything, and if a whole position group doesn’t show up ready to go, the team will have a very hard time overcoming that.

The other pillar that Mack mentioned was the importance of pass protection as running backs are the only thing standing between a blitzing linebacker and the quarterback.

Pass protection is about being selfless to help the team, and it must be something each running back desires to do to the best of their ability. Having multiple backs that can pass protect as well as add value to the running game and the pass game is something that would hugely benefit Colorado.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders yells at his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

The culture of the Buffaloes program as a whole has taken a major shift when compared to last season. That starts with Colorado coach Deion Sanders becoming more hands-on to make sure the right people are in the building, which starts with the position coaches who are helping the players as mentors in all areas of life.

