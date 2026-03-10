Colorado Coach Reveals Running Back Micah Welch's Key Trait

The Colorado Buffaloes have implemented a new offense with first-year offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, known as the Go-Go offense.

Colorado running backs coach Johnnie Mack, in his spring presser on Tuesday morning, provided some thoughts on returning running back Michah Welch and what he brings to the Buffaloes’ offense.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Adrian Wilson (6) pushes Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) out of bounds in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Micah Welch’s Experience

“Experience. I always tell everybody, man, the key to anything is experience. Everything you go through in life is based on experience. That’s what Micah brings to our room. He started as a freshman at some point; he started at some point last year as well. Just bringing a wealth of experience,” said coach Mack.

When it comes to playing college football, more often than not, experience is the most valuable skill a player or coach can have. Welch now has two full years of playing at the Power Four level, which very few players in Colorado’s running back room have.

Looking at several teams that have achieved success recently, experience is one of the more consistent factors. Indiana, Ohio State, and Michigan, who have been the last three national champions, all had very experienced rosters.

This does not necessarily mean that experience always leads to success, but experience does help to navigate difficult situations that have been seen before. Can Welch show that his experience translates to his production on the field next season?

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) celebrates a touchdown in the second half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Micah Welch’s Advantage in the Running Back Room

“I tell him all the time, you got more experience than anybody in this room. When it comes down to playing at the Power Four level. So you gotta be able to showcase that, to show that you are well-experienced. This is your junior year now, the game should be slowed down for you. And so that is something that I expect from him as spring going, summer get here. Come fall, when he is in the game, it should be slowed due to having so much experience at this level,” added Mack.

Welch truly does have more experience at the Power Four level than any of the other Colorado backs, as a few of them are coming from the FCS and others have limited experience as starters.

Welch has two full years of playing experience at Colorado, and that could be one reason he is able to work himself into the rotation and gain an advantage against the other backs working for a spot.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos running back Micah Welch (29) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In 2025, Welch was a starter for eight games and was one of the key contributors in the Colorado run game. Last season, Welch recorded 96 carries for 384 yards and four touchdowns. He also added 11 catches for 37 yards.

While the 2025 campaign was not what the Buffaloes hoped it would become, it was still valuable for the program’s growth. It allowed players like Welch to grow as a player on the field, but also to continue to develop his leadership ability off the field.

Heading into the deeper parts of spring practice and then later fall camp, Welch certainly has an opportunity to prove himself.

However, this new offense under Marion doesn’t just feature one back, it can feature multiple backs at one time, so his ability to help others with this experience may be a key factor in what helps this rushing attack go from good to explosive.

