Shedeur Sanders' Backup Quarterback Delivers Subtle Shot At Colorado Coaches

Leaving the Colorado Buffaloes wasn't easy for quarterback Ryan Staub, but now, he might regret not doing so sooner.

The Tennessee Volunteers have opened his eyes to what he called a "next level" of program operation. He remembers coach Deion Sanders fondly, but remarked that Rocky Top has given him a level of connection he never reached in Boulder.

Ryan Staub Gives Glaring Implication Of Colorado's Coaching

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub (16) calls for the ball in the second half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Staub implied that, as a backup for the Buffs, there was never a poignant interest in him to develop. Now, he's competing for Tennessee's starting job under center.

"In my three years of playing college football, I haven't had as much coaching as I've had in the first month that I've been here," Staub told reporters Tuesday. "It's a lot of special coaching. I haven't been coached this much. I'm just trying to learn as much as I can and improve."

After arriving in Boulder in 2023 as a three-star recruit, Staub was Colorado's lead backup. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the Buffaloes' star and coach's son, took up much of the attention, but Staub stepped up when duty called. He started the season finale as a freshman and kept a spiraling squad level against Utah, despite a loss.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado's staff remained locked on Sanders throughout 2024, the first full season where Pat Shurmur was offensive coordinator. While there was some neglect of his development, it was understandable as Sanders became a Unitas Golden Arm Award winner and NFL draft pick.

But tides turned in 2025, as Staub became part of the starting conversation. He entered unexpectedly against Delaware and had a career performance that turned heads across the college landscape, but he followed it with a disastrous start against Houston. It was the last competitive game he appeared in.

"Coach Prime" affectionately nicknamed him "Martin Luther Staub" and likened his sudden brilliance against the Blue Hens to Rudy, but tangible trust was short-lived.

Tennessee quarterbacks, from left, Ryan Staub (17), George MacIntyre (15), Mason Phillips (13) and Faizon Brandon (11) during the Vols' first spring football practice in Knoxville on March 16, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Staub entered the transfer portal this past winter as Colorado turned the page on an ugly season. He garnered interest from numerous marquee programs, but Tennessee caught his eye the most. It presented the best opportunity after senior quarterback Joey Aguilar's failed plea for a last year of eligibility.

"Colorado's obviously a great place. I have great memories there, but the way that things are run here, it seems like a next level up," Staub said. "Everything here is just so buttoned-up, it's organized, it's awesome. Obviously, no shade on Colorado, I love that place, but everything here is just even that much more professional."

Ryan Staub One Who Got Away?

Despite their split, Staub didn't end on poor terms with Coach Prime. Thus far, it's a move that has benefitted both sides.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"It was awesome," Staub said of his time with coach Sanders. "I'll always remember all the memories I had with him, with his program. Just an unbelievable person. He impacted a lot of people on that Colorado team, made good connections with a lot of those players, and especially with me."

But what Sanders had as a mentor didn't compare to the shot at development Staub would have elsewhere. Shurmur's offense was notoriously cookie-cutter at Colorado, and Tennessee's has ranked in the country's upper echelon since coach Josh Heupel took the reins.

"It was maybe a little bit more simplified," Staub said. "Which allowed the quarterback to play just smoothly and not think, and just go through reads. Here, they're throwing everything at you, but it's for a reason. The offense, it's complex, and you can see why it has so much success, because of how much goes into it."

The Buffs had a similar revelation, replacing Shurmur with creative Sacramento State coach Brennan Marion to call plays. Staub could thrive in Knoxville, most notably noticing what the Buffaloes lacked, and Coach Prime is looking to avoid any more similar stories.

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