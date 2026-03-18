Deion Sanders Is Bringing A New Offensive Style To Colorado With Brennan Marion

With several staff changes, the Colorado Buffaloes have welcomed Brennan Marion as the new offensive coordinator.

Marion comes over from Sacramento State, where he was able to lead a successful offense for the Hornets. Beyond Marion’s offensoive approach, he brings something special to the Buffaloes’ offense.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Brennan Marion’s Gift

“I always say your gift will make room for you and put you in front of great men. My gift has always been developing young men, coaching football, and that connected me with Coach Prime. I think our trajectory here, we can do really great things at Colorado. Every time you see me, you’re gonna see the same guy. And I think that what the kids really love about me is when they see me as a coach,” said Marion.

🔥 Coach Marion & Buffs. Impacting Lives in a Positive Way 💛🦬



"Your gift will make room for you and put you in front of great men. My gift has always been developing young men" https://t.co/SgqGX2iXUa pic.twitter.com/bZ6Bw323Hq — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) March 17, 2026

Throughout the spring, Coach Marion has been doing his best to be an example of what leadership looks like as both a coach and a mentor. This offense has been through a lot this offseason with roster moves as well as one of the biggest tragedies in College Football.

Earlier this month, Colorado lost one of their quarterbacks, Dominiq Ponder, in a tragic car accident, which hit the team really hard and could have been a point where the Buffaloes fell apart collectively.

However, Colorado coach Deion Sanders, Brennan Marion, and defensive coordinator Chris Marve were determined not to let that happen. They used the tragedy as a way to get the team closer together.

Marion has consistently been motivating the requirements to do it for Dom. His leader shows that he cares more about the players as people and men rather than just what they can do for him on the field.

With coach Sanders, Marion has helped to start a culture shift and prioritize developing young men off the field to lead lives they can be proud of.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches a pass for the first down against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Brennan Marion’s Goal

“I hope every day that I influence somebody and I impact their life in a positive way. That’s kind of how I’ve always operated. That’s kind of been my calling card to be the guy who can bring people together with this energy,” added Marion.

Marion consistently strives to make a positive impact on people and is able to do exactly that.

His offense is one that is very complex and has a variety of formations and alignments from the cleaner to remember, but if everyone successfully results in an excellent showcase in 2026.

Colorado has been sending additions at running back, wide receivers, offensive line, and even depth in the quarterback room.

Marion’s offense looks to exploit space as well as a physical mindset to be able to establish the run and dominate the pace of the game.

Nov 22, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama running back Richard Young (9) runs the ball against Eastern Illinois at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Wide receivers Danny Scudero and DeAndre Moore Jr., along with running backs Damian Henderson and Richard Young, are a few key players who can make a great impact for Marion‘s go-go offense with their speed, big play ability, and versatility.

Brennan Marion is a coordinator and a man that Colorado loves to have. His offense on the field could be something that changes the trajectory that Colorado has for the future.

However, Marion’s leadership could be something that changes these players' lives forever.

SIGN UP FOR THE COLORADO BUFFALOES ON SI NEWSLETTER HERE!