Shedeur Sanders says he's the most NFL-ready QB over past two years
As the No. 16 Colorado Buffaloes gear up for a highly anticipated clash with Kansas at Arrowhead Stadium, all eyes are on Shedeur Sanders. The star quarterback made waves this week by declaring himself the most NFL-ready quarterback, a statement that underscores his growing confidence and on-field dominance.
In a media session on Thursday, Sanders didn’t mince words when asked about his standing among college quarterbacks. "I feel like I was the best quarterback in the last draft, too," he said. "Ever since I’ve been draft eligible, I think I’m the best quarterback. You either see that or you don’t." Known for his poise and precision, Sanders has backed up such declarations with stellar performances throughout the season.
Under Sanders’ leadership, Colorado boasts an impressive 8-2 record and remains a contender for the College Football Playoff. Despite the growing hype, Sanders remains grounded, emphasizing a week-to-week focus. His ability to thrive under pressure reflects the influence of his father, head coach Deion Sanders, who has instilled a culture of resilience and accountability within the program.
Saturday’s showdown marks a pivotal moment for the Buffaloes as they aim to inch closer to a Big 12 championship berth. However, Kansas presents a formidable challenge, led by their dynamic quarterback Jalon Daniels. Unlike Sanders, who thrives as a pocket passer with an uncanny ability to extend plays, Daniels excels as a dual-threat quarterback, using both his arm and legs to keep defenses off balance.
The matchup at the iconic NFL venue serves as a stage for both quarterbacks to solidify their respective legacies. Sanders will look to exploit Kansas’ defense with his precision and leadership, while Daniels will aim to spark his team with explosive plays.
Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. For Colorado, it’s another opportunity to prove they belong among college football’s elite, and for Sanders, it’s a chance to further cement his claim as the best quarterback in the country.