Shedeur Sanders' Shocking NFL Draft Slide Continues: Second Round Pick?
Very few predicted former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders to slide past the Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 21 pick) and likely into the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Sanders enjoyed a dominant college career and had been projected as high as No. 1 overall in the pre-draft process. However, the Tennessee Titans went (as expected) with former Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the top overall pick. The Cleveland Browns followed by trading down and selecting Michigan defensive tackle Will Campbell at No. 5. Later, the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had been linked to Sanders frequently in recent days, also skipped on Sanders at No. 21.
Perhaps most surprisingly, the New York Giants passed on Sanders not once but twice. Coach Brian Daboll and Co. selected Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter at No. 3 overall before trading up with the Houston Texans to land the No. 25 overall pick. With Sanders still available, the Giants instead opted for former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, who few expected to sneak into the first round.
Now, all signs point to the youngest son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders hearing his name called early in the second round. The Cleveland Browns (No. 33, 36), Las Vegas Raiders (No. 37) and New Orleans Saints (No. 40) are all potential options.
Earlier in the draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars utilized their trade with the Browns to select former Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall. Hunter, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, became the fourth top-five pick in Colorado football history.
As Shedeur's slide continued late into the first round, several notable names shared their thoughts on the shocking fall.
Skip Bayless chimes in
Sports media figure Skip Bayless called the Giants' decision to pick Dart over Sanders "laughingly sad." While Dart has a solid college career at Ole Miss, few ranked him above Sanders among quarterback prospects.
Robert Griffin III calls out teams for passing on Shedeur
Fox Sports analyst and 2011 Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III was also surpised to see Sanders fall.
"When I'm seeing him drop, I'm like, 'Why are we punishing thing young man because he's got confidence?" Griffin said on X. "Why are we punishing him because he went to Jackson State, an HBCU, and turned it around? Why are we punishing him because he went to Colorado and turned it around? Is it because of his daddy? Y'all that mad that he got his number retired?"
Revenge tour coming?
Sanders just gained a giant chip on his shoulder. Wherever he lands in the second round, his first games against the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers will be must-watch.
Shedeur Sanders did not travel to Green Bay, Wisconsin to be at the draft for night one. Instead, Shedeur, brother Shilo Sanders and family are having their own draft party at their home in Texas.