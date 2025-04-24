Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft Controversy Continues With Viral Gatorade Video
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on April 24, and Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is a projected first-round pick. In 2022, Sanders signed a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal with Gatorade. Ahead of the draft, Gatorade released a tribute video for Sanders.
The tribute shows Sanders throwing footballs at a target and is titled, “Name on My Back.” It is a part of Gatorade’s Lose More, Win More campaign.
“Lose time, lose friends, lose nights, lose mornings, lose more sweat than I knew I had. But lose the target I have on my back? Nah,” Sanders says in the tribute video.
The message in the video demonstrates how Sanders is embracing the target on his back. Throughout the draft process for Sanders, numerous narratives have surrounded the Colorado quarterback. The discussions have greatly affected his draft stock, and he will have much to prove when he takes the field in the NFL for the first time.
“Gatorade has had my back since day one. Through all the sweat, the ups and downs,” Sanders said. “It’s really an honor to be a part of this campaign and continue on this journey with them as I get ready to live out my dream in the NFL.”
Much of the conversations surrounding Sanders have been regarding rumors of his personality, being called arrogant. Another side of the narrative is his play on the field needs development, and that he has only ever played football with his father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders, as his coach.
Many have a strong belief in Sanders’ ability to lead a team, no matter where he is selected. Sanders spent two seasons with Colorado, helping turn a one-win team into a winning program.
Gatorade has a partnership with many NFL stars, including Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Sanders’ partnership with Sanders is set to continue while he plays in the NFL.
In addition to Gatorade, Sanders signed an exclusive trading card deal with Panini America. He joins Colorado wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter as players to sign a deal with the company ahead of the draft.
Sanders is coming off two seasons with the Buffaloes, where he helped turn the program around. The Colorado quarterback finished the 2024 season with 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns. He ended the season with a 74 percent completion rate.
Sanders is a player who could go anywhere from the top ten in the draft to falling to the bottom of round one. The current projection is that Sanders will be selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers, who hold the No. 21 overall pick. Sanders had immense praise for Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers, who had personnel attend the Colorado Buffaloes NFL Showcase.
No matter the team that ends up selecting Sanders in the draft, the quarterback is determined and ready to help turn a franchise around. There is uncertainty surrounding what teams will do in round one, between trades and which position is selected, and Sanders will be a name to watch for throughout round one.
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place April 24-26, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.