Shedeur Sanders Brings His Signature Style, Heart To Cleveland Browns After NFL Draft
Cleveland hasn’t even seen the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders throw a pass in a Browns uniform yet, but the city might already be seeing its next fan favorite in the making.
In a week where rookies often fade into the background, Sanders made a loud impression—not with words, but with action.
The No. 144 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft arrived in Cleveland with little fanfare but wasted no time connecting with the community. Earlier this week, Sanders paid a surprise visit to a local school, where he spoke to students about perseverance, leadership, and staying grounded.
But it didn’t end there.
After speaking, Sanders laced up his cleats and headed to the school’s football field to get in some personal work. It wasn’t long before a group of kids—some student-athletes—gathered along the sidelines to watch. Chants of “QB1!” echoed as Sanders ran through drills.
When the workout ended, he didn’t head for the car. Instead, he posed for photos and signed autographs—making time for every kid there. Even when another wave of fans arrived late, Sanders greeted them just the same. He posed for more pictures and signed more shirts, footballs, and even a lone cleat.
The moment quickly caught fire on social media. One Cleveland fan tweeted, “Cleveland loves Shedeur,” alongside the video of the kids cheering as Sanders practiced.
For Sanders, this isn’t new. While at Colorado, he regularly visited schools and community events around Boulder. Now, he’s bringing that same hands-on, heart-first approach to Ohio.
“The real me, I’m definitely going to be able to show it with actions,” Sanders told reporters on a draft day press call. “You’ll understand—I’ll be more involved in the community and really leading the kids in the right direction. That’s the main thing. Whatever situation they’re in, that’s where I feel I have the most impact.”
Still, not everyone is buying into the show of goodwill. ESPN Cleveland’s Aaron Goldhammer voiced skepticism on his radio show, which was later clipped and posted to social media: “I felt like it was him screaming, ‘Look, see how good of a person I am. I went to a school, then I worked out. I’m doing all the right things.’”
But fans were quick to defend the young quarterback, sharing videos of his work back in Colorado and echoing the sentiment that this is simply who Sanders is. One fan commented, “Not new to this, true to this,” adding a montage of one of Sanders's visits to Fairview High School, another local program in Colorado.
Whether you see Sanders’ actions as genuine leadership or savvy branding, one thing is clear—he’s not waiting for Sundays to make a difference. In just a few days, he’s earned chants of “QB1” not from teammates or coaches but from kids in a schoolyard. And in a city that knows grit when it sees it, that might just be the first step toward something bigger than football. Cleveland doesn’t crown its heroes easily—but Sanders might already be on his way.