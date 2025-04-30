Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders' Former Texas Mansion For Sale For $5.5 Million

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders' former Texas mansion is for sale. The nine-bedroom house is listed for $5.5 million. The beautiful home outside of Dallas, Texas is 29,220 square feet with a private dock, indoor and outdoor pools, an indoor basketball court and a home theater.

Bri Amaranthus

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Deion Sanders on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Deion Sanders on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders' former Texas mansion is for sale. The nine-bedroom house is listed for $5.5 million. Sanders sold the home in 2014 for a reported $15 million, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The beautiful home outside of Dallas, Texas is 29,220 square feet with a private dock, indoor and outdoor pools, an indoor basketball court (featuring one of his most famous slogans, "You Gotta Believe") and a home theater, according to the Zillow listing. The was built in 1999, sits on 5.95 acres

Deion Sanders Selling $5.5 Million Texas Mansion
Deion Sanders Selling $5.5 Million Texas Mansion / Zillow

The mansion also includes a 14-bay garage with two oversized bays. It's located in Prosper, Texas. The house sits on nearly 6 acres and epitomizes the phrase 'Everything is bigger in Texas.'

The NFL legend Sanders spends a lot of time in Texas.

Most recently, at family's draft gathering at their home in Texas, the Sanders family danced in celebration as son and former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sander got the call from the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders hugs his son, Shedeur Sanders, before facing Texas Tech.
Colorado football coach Deion Sanders hugs his son, Shedeur Sanders, before facing Texas Tech. / Stephen Garcia/ / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Once a predicted first-round draft pick, Shedeur's fall to the fifth round is unprecedented and made constant headlines. Many questioned what caused the tumble.

NFL analyst Robert Griffin III reported on what could have caused Shedeur's controversial situation - that NFL head coaches didn't want to risk getting fired and replaced by Deion, if Shedeur's rookie season was not successful.

"I’m being told some NFL Head Coaches feared drafting Shedeur Sanders in the 1st round as a starter, it not working out and then eventually being replaced by Deion Sanders as Head Coach," Griffin posted on X. "That’s weak and cowardly. Cost this man $40 Million."

NFL rumors and reports did fly this offseason that Deion Sanders could leave Colorado for an NFL coaching job. Deion was at one time the favorite to be hired as the Dallas Cowboys head coach, before Cowboys owner Jerry Jones chose to promote Brian Schottenheimer from offensive coordinator to head coach.

Prosper, Texas is a 15 minute drive to the Dallas Cowboys Headquarters, located in Frisco, Texas.

Sanders quieted those rumors by signing a contract extension with Colorado, worth $54 million over five seasons.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches as his players go through drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showca
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches as his players go through drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

"I'm excited for the opportunity to continue building something special here at Colorado," said "Coach Prime" in a statement released by the school. "We've just scratched the surface of what this program can be. It's not just about football; it's about developing young men who are ready to take on the world. I'm committed to bringing greatness to this university, on and off the field."

Seems like Deion is happy coaching in Boulder.

MORE: Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes Send Eight Players (And Counting) To NFL

MORE:Why New Orleans Saints Drafted Tyler Shough Over Shedeur Sanders

MORE: New York Giants Pass On Shedeur Sanders Due To Private Workout Preparation

After day three of the NFL Draft, when Cleveland drafted Sheduer and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed brother Shilo Sanders as an undrafted free agent, Deion shared a message on X.

"Everybody’s worried about what happened yesterday & fear the possibilities of what will happen tomorrow when we should be focused on NOW! What we do with our NOW is what matters the most. Let’s make the most of our NOW," Deion posted on X.

feed

Published
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Football