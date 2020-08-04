BuffsCountry
Stories from Sports Illustrated College Sports: A week of planning for the future

Chase Howell

Sports Illustrated thrives in these types of situations. There may not be stories about game action, at least in the college sports relm, but the stories are aplenty about everything surrounding it. 

All around the country, schools and conferences are trying to figure out how to play football amid the coronavirus. 

Here are some of the best from last week.

National

Ross Dellenger and Pat Ford continued their amazing coverage. While Rohan Nadkarni got into the action with a huge Pac-12 story. 

Local

The SEC is currently investigating some wrongdoings around college sports. Ahmed Gafir of AllTerrapins wrote about Under Armour CFO Kevin Plank being named in the probe.

Ghafir also provided an update on what the Big Ten schedule will likely look like for the upcoming season.

A top 30 basketball recruit in the nation, from Lebron James' St. Vincent St. Mary's High School, committed to Ohio State and Adam Prescott of Buckeyes Now wrote about how that could impact James' relationship with Ohio State. 

An interesting perspective as some schools chase the money and have plans to try and bring some season ticket holders to the stadium to watch games this season, Penn State as their season ticket holders if they could subsidize a game for students only to attend. 

Brandon Ingram donated 192 pairs of Adidas shoes in his hometown writes Shawn Krest of Blue Devil Country. 

Recruits report official CU Buffs offers

The 2021 recruiting season officially began on Aug. 1 and BuffsCountry has tracked all of the official offers distributed by the staff.

Chase Howell

CU Buffs add transfer wide receiver Michael Byrd Jr.

Michael Byrd Jr. is the latest addition to CU's wide receiver corps as a preferred walk-on.

Chase Howell

CU Buffs land top kicker in the nation

The Colorado Buffaloes have received a verbal pledge from one of the top kickers in the nation, Joshua Bryan.

Chase Howell

CU Buffs nab commitment from two-sport quarterback

Drew Carter has committed to play for the Colorado Buffaloes in both football and basketball.

Chase Howell

McKinley Wright officially withdraws from NBA Draft

The CU Buffs have received a huge boost as McKinley Wright confirms he's returning for another season.

Chase Howell

Column: Why the CU Buffs schedule is actually good

The Pac-12 released the revised schedule for the 2020 football season and it may have helped the Buffs.

Chase Howell

One More Year: McKinley Wright reportedly removes name from NBA Draft

CU Buffs get a huge boost for 2020-21 as senior point guard McKinley Wright will reportedly return for his senior season.

Chase Howell

Pac-12 releases revised 10-game schedule

The Pac-12 football season is set to kick off on Sept. 26.

Chase Howell

Josh Tupou to opt out of NFL Season

Chase Howell

Four key takeaways from Nate Landman and K.D. Nixon speaking to the media

Senior leaders K.D. Nixon and Nate Landman spoke with the media about a variety topics including the quarterback battle, the young wide receivers, the defense and dealing with the pandemic.

Quinn Jamieson