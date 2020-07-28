AllTerrapins
Kevin Plank, CFO Named in SEC Probe Investigating Under Armour

AhmedGhafir

Federal regulators have reportedly escalated their investigation into Under Armour’s accounting practices related to sales booked between the third quarter of 2015 and fourth quarter of 2016 regarding the use of “pull forward” sales with revenue in the latest development in the nearly year-long investigation. The SEC officially moved forward with an investigation beginning last November, shortly after former CEO Kevin Plank resigned from the company he once founded in 1996.

Plank, along with current CFO David Bergman, received Wells notices from the SEC last Wednesday and released in their 8-K filing on Monday. While a Wells notice isn’t a formal indictment of charges brought against them, rather informing the company and executives that a preliminary determination to recommend action was made, it serves as the latest bit of bad news for Under Armour as they struggle to retain their foothold within the apparel sector.

"The company and the executives maintain that their actions were appropriate and intend to pursue the Wells Notice process, which will include the opportunity to respond to the SEC staff's position, and also expect to engage in a dialogue with the SEC staff to work toward a resolution of this matter," the company said in a statement on Monday.

Under Armour has already spent recent weeks reducing their partnerships among colleges across the country as they have already severed ties with University of California Berkeley, while rumors of a discontinued partnership with Boston College and UCLA have lingered in recent weeks. The apparel conglomerate still holds parternships with Auburn, Maryland, Northwestern, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Texas Tech and Wisconsin among others as they continue to evaluate their business ventures. Despite remaining in the green following Tuesday’s market open, there is no denying the lack of success has been alarming for a company that was once a strong rival to Nike in the Americas.

Under Armour shares are down nearly 52% since January 2 and reported a $590 million net loss during Q1 of 2020 as they announced a cost-cutting plan in April that included 6,700 employees laid off while closing all 188 stores. Under Armour is set to release Q2 earnings on Friday before market open.

Analysis: Safety Corey Coley to Maryland

Breaking down Maryland's second pledge from Florida.

AhmedGhafir

by

jsm1021

In-State Wide Receiver Sets Commitment Date, Breaks Down Clemson Offer

Four-star wide receiver Jalil Farooq has set his commitment date as he breaks down his latest offer and timeline.

AhmedGhafir

by

Marylandpride 34

Sophomore Offensive Tackle Jaelyn Duncan Critical for Offensive Success

The first-year starter showed glimpses during his first season as the starting left guard, but showing more consistency in 2020 will be the determining factor.

AhmedGhafir

2022 Elite Offensive Tackle Zach Rice Explains Unique Offer, Friendship through Recruiting

Maryland extended an offer to an elite local lineman through his close friend, another elite local lineman

AhmedGhafir

Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs Named to NFL Top 100

New Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs found himself voted high on the NFL Network Top 100

AhmedGhafir

Sophomore Guard Austin Fontaine Develops as Key Piece Along Offensive Line

The converted defensive lineman showed in 2019 why he's a key piece for the unit in 2020 and beyond.

AhmedGhafir

Maryland announces surprise signing of Swiss forward

Revaz is a 6-foot-10 stretch forward who averaged 6.7 points and 3.5 rebounds in the French Pro A U-21 division last year.

Josh Stirn

Maryland Becomes Second Power Five Offer for Florida Offensive Tackle

An offensive tackle who recently transferred to Clearwater Academy International added a Maryland offer on Sunday evening.

AhmedGhafir

Maryland Offers 2022 Top-50 Tackle Zach Rice

Latest offer to a Life Christian Academy (Va.) prospect

AhmedGhafir

by

PapiChuIo

2022 Defensive End Anthony Little Ready to Enjoy Recruitment

National Christian defensive end Anthony Little is up to four early offers

AhmedGhafir