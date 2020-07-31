AllTerrapins
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Bleak Outlook for Fall Sports Continues As Big Ten Attempting to Finalize Fall Schedule

AhmedGhafir

Preseason football is expected to begin exactly a week from today as head coach Mike Locksley and the Terps look to rebound in year two, but with time running out, there remains little certainty that the August 7 start date will mark the first day of the 2020 fall season. As Michigan State and Rutgers remain quarantined as a result of outbreaks within the program, news emerged on Friday that follows the bleak outlook for fall sports.

“In letter to Big Ten ADs, commissioner Kevin Warren says ‘if we determine as a conference it is not prudent to compete in the fall of 2020, we will not do so,” Brett McMurphy of Stadium Network tweeted.

The news comes just a day after a report stating the SEC is moving closer to a conference-only schedule for the fall that is slated to begin on September 26, three weeks later than the scheduled Labor Day weekend kickoff. The ACC announced plans on Wednesday for an 11-game schedule with ten scheduled conferences games and an option for one non-conference game that must be played in the ACC team’s home state. No other Power Five conference has adapted a similar framework for nonconference matchups, seemingly opening the door for ACC schools to turn to smaller schools to round out their upcoming schedule.

Meanwhile, the NCAA did allow a sliver of good news for student-athletes looking to voice their own message in the fight for social justice reform. Shams Charania tweeted on Thursday that “the NCAA will allow student-athletes in all sports to wear social justice statements on their uniforms, including replacing last name with words to celebrate or memorialize people, events or other causes.” 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Analysis: Safety Corey Coley to Maryland

Breaking down Maryland's second pledge from Florida.

AhmedGhafir

by

jsm1021

Ohio Linebacker Bam Booker Commits to Maryland

Maryland adds the younger brother of a current player for commitment 18

AhmedGhafir

by

justthetruth

Former Syracuse Running Back Antwon Bailey Embracing Return to St. John's

Cadets new running backs coach is a familiar name that can bolster the play of a pair of Maryland commits

AhmedGhafir

Commitment Long Time Coming for Younger Booker Brother

Maryland added a surprise commitment last night, but to linebacker Bam Booker, the decision wasn't a surprise

AhmedGhafir

Top Seven in for Wise Wide Receiver Jalil Farooq

A commitment date and final group in for a top Maryland target

AhmedGhafir

Maryland Jumps into Mix for New Tackle Target

The staff pulls the trigger on a longtime target that held interest from the offensive staff

AhmedGhafir

by

Chrisl828

Handful of Maryland Commits Have Senior Seasons Rescheduled to Spring

Sliver of good news comes as announcements for spring seasons become more widespread

AhmedGhafir

2022 Kentucky Athlete Recaps Maryland Offer, Talks Pair of Prior Visits

The staff dipped into Kentucky last week to offer 6-foot-2, 170-pound athlete Treyveon Longmire

AhmedGhafir

St. Frances Offensive Tackle Andre Roye Ready to Show Out

Junior offensive tackle Andre Roye is ready to put his offseason of work together on the field

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

Maryland Prioritizing Offensive Line After Extending Offer to Erasmus Hall Offensive Lineman

New lineman offer went out on Tuesday evening as Maryland builds their recruiting board along the offensive line.

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir