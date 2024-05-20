Stop the drama: Deion Sanders isn't going to Florida
There has been no shortage of rumors flying around since Deion Sanders stepped foot in Boulder. The national outsiders have thrown out several coaching possibilities over the past 17 months on where Coach Prime should go next. From Texas A&M (Thanks to Stephen A. Smith) to Alabama after Nick Saban left, and now Florida. Yes, the swamp in Gainesville.
If you were one of the many to jump down the rabbit hole over the weekend, please take a few moments to consider the facts and not the hype. Now, with that being said, BuffsBeat heard about the Sanders to Florida rumors about a month ago. We were told by a credible source the move was being influenced by Prime's coaching mentor Willie Taggart, who he brought to Boulder early on before he took over as running backs coach with the Baltimore Ravens. There was very little substance to it all other than hearsay.
While the mob wants to see the "Prime Effect" play outside of Boulder, why would he leave CU for anywhere else? Not to mention, anywhere in Florida after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed controversial anti-DEI legislation that discriminates against major institutions. So much so, NAACP Board of Directors Chairman Leon Russell and President and CEO Derrick Johnson wrote a letter to the NCAA urging black athletes to avoid Florida schools. This is a major reason why Sanders and his staff have established a recruiting pipeline from the Sunshine State.
Also, the University of Florida would never allow Coach Prime to run the program the way he wants. Scott Stricklin and the UF Board of Trustees would be calling some shots with Sanders there as coach and wouldn't allow him to be the CEO. It all sounds like a nightmare waiting to happen. You can't tell a living legend how to run his program and many schools don't want to hand off full autonomy. Sanders has built a relationship with Rick George that gives him authority over the program without strict oversight. No where in the rest of the nation will this happen.
Billy Napier's time in Florida might be expiring, but it won't be Sanders to step in and save the day. He's more likely to step away from coaching when Shilo and Shedeur enter the 2025 NFL Draft. Sorry to say, but the SEC won't be for Prime Time.