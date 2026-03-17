Colorado Fans Will Love What Deion Sanders Emphasized Before First Spring Scrimmage

Before Colorado's team scrimmage on Friday before spring break, Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders had an important message for the Colorado Buffaloes.

"Coach Prime" called the day "Physical Friday," as the Buffaloes are looking to build an identity heading into the 2026 season.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive guard Yahya Attia (59) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Physicality

Sanders’ message was one that emphasized physicality and that everyone must do the hitting and get hit. Physicality is an essential part of the game of football, and a failure to be physical usually results in limited success in the fall.

PHYSICAL - Coach Prime let’s em know what time it is🔥 #SkoBuffs 🦬 pic.twitter.com/bGkVg5DydW — Ky🦬 (@ihavemadflavor) March 17, 2026

Following the 2025 season, it became very clear what the Buffaloes lacked as a team, and that was the ability to win the battle of physicality in the trenches on both offense and defense. Colorado struggled in several areas that are essential to be successful as a team.

These areas included protecting the quarterback and running the ball. When it comes to being successful as a team, the best teams are dominant in the trenches and often lean on them to win and establish their identity.

As a result, Coach Prime made a lot of adjustments in the transfer portal by bringing in players who have shown a history of production.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Larry Johnson III (53) before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Offensive Line Struggles

In 2025, Colorado’s offensive line struggled to protect the Buffs’ quarterbacks or establish a run game. Colorado's quarterbacks were sacked a total of 38 times, good for No. 128 out of 136 teams in the country.

On the ground, the Buffaloes averaged 125.58 rush yards per game, good for No. 104 in college football.

Both of these issues became very evident, especially when they affected each other in 2025. An inability to run the ball put Colorado in obvious passing situations, which then made the offensive line vulnerable to relentless pass-rush units.

Additionally, there were movements across the whole line with different combinations due to injuries from players like Larry Johnson and Jordan Seaton. The interior of the offensive line also had trouble finding players who could be counted upon to do their job consistently.

However, guard Yahya Attia started to shine near the end of the season and could be someone the Buffaloes can rely on moving forward.

Even though the past has not been favorable to the Buffaloes up front, the future could be in a great spot moving forward.

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights offensive lineman Taj White (63) against the Kansas State Wildcats during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Key Additions

Coach Sanders and the whole staff prioritized finding solid linemen in the transfer portal. As a result, the Buffaloes were able to bring in great players with a blend of experience and an ability to continue to progress.

Some of the more important additions came at tackle, where the Buffaloes were able to recruit Bo Hughley, Taj White, and Jayven Richardson. On the interior, Colorado was able to get center Demetrius Hunter and guard Jose Soto, who should contribute.

Sanders has seen several teams create success because of dominant offensive lines, which is why improving up front was one of the bigger priorities this offseason.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter (59) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hughley and Richardson gained a lot of experience from playing in the SEC against some of the nation’s best pass rushers, which should help Colorado’s quarterbacks stay a lot cleaner than they have been recently.

White played in the Big Ten, where physicality has become a lifestyle. He has become a solid run blocker, paving the way for his backs, and against some great competition, he is also a serviceable pass blocker.

Soto comes in after a successful season at San Jose State and has the ability to contribute in both the run game and the pass game. His versatility should prove to be a great attribute for Colorado.

One key addition for Colorado who could be a bit underrated is center Demetrius Hunter, who will play a big role in communication up front. He has been solid with Houston, and with his experience in the Big 12, Hunter should be able to help everyone around him improve and create a successful offensive line.

Sanders’ message about physicality is not something he simply said. It is something he knew needed to be improved, so he went out and improved it. Now, Sanders needs to push Colorado every single day to live and breathe physicality as a team.

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