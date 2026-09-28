What Texas Tech Coach Joey McGuire Notices About Colorado’s Quarterback Situation

The Colorado Buffaloes enter Week 5 with a quarterback question hanging over the offense. Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire is preparing for both answers without making the conversation central to his ‘ultimate plan.’

McGuire said Monday that Texas Tech is preparing for Colorado quarterbacks Julian Lewis and Isaac Wilson after coach Deion Sanders replaced Lewis at halftime of Saturday’s 23-13 loss at Baylor. To McGuire, the name behind center changes less than Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s system around him.

Sep 26, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire before the game against the Sam Houston Bearkats at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We’re expecting and preparing for both quarterbacks, but the offense really doesn’t change that much,” McGuire said.

“I mean, the one thing about their OC that has consistently done is find a way to run the football, and so the key for us is come out and stop the run.”

Sanders said after the Baylor game that Colorado would “assess everything and see where we’re going” at quarterback. The 4-0 Red Raiders visit Folsom Field at 5:30 p.m. MT Saturday. McGuire’s first defensive question is simpler: Can Texas Tech stop the run?

Texas Tech HC Joey McGuire on Colorado: “We’re expecting and preparing for both QBs but the offense really doesn’t change that much.”



“We’ve gotta come out and do a good job of stopping the run because that’s what they want to do.” pic.twitter.com/7JG9MYMjRX — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) September 28, 2026

Joey McGuire Keeps Coming Back to Brennan Marion

Marion’s recent stops explain the emphasis. The Colorado offensive coordinator built his Go-Go offense around creating numbers and angles in the run game, and McGuire had those results close at hand.

Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion led Sacramento State to 262.6 rushing yards per game in 2025, third in the FCS. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“If you look at what he did last year, whenever he was the head coach, I mean, I think he rushed for like 262 yards a game,” McGuire said. “If you go back to UNLV, whenever he was the OC, they ran the ball at a really high level.”

McGuire’s memory was on target. Sacramento State averaged 262.6 rushing yards per game under Marion last year, third in the FCS. In 2024, UNLV entered its bowl averaging 251.2 rushing yards per game with Marion calling the offense.

McGuire also pointed to the formations behind those numbers. Tight ends can move into the backfield, create extra gaps, and force defenders to sort out responsibilities before the snap.

“He does a lot of really good things as far as adding gaps to your with a tight end in the backfield, with two tight ends in the backfield,” McGuire said. “He’s creative, and so we’ve gotta do a good job of coming out and stopping the run.”

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Dawson Pendergrass (35) carries the ball against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brennan Marion’s Run Game Gives Texas Tech Mixed Evidence

Baylor gave Texas Tech some encouragement by holding Colorado to 83 rushing yards on 39 attempts. The Buffaloes still managed to average 156.5 rushing yards through four games, up from 125.6 per game last season.

McGuire is therefore scouting more than one rough afternoon in Waco. The quarterback can change while the motions, run fits, and extra gaps still demand the same discipline. Colorado has a quarterback question, but from what it looks like, McGuire isn’t trying to solve it from Lubbock.

Joey McGuire Knows Deion Sanders, But His Focus Stays Tactical

McGuire himself is no stranger to scouting, either. He coached Deion Sanders Jr. at Cedar Hill High School and has known Sanders for many years. At the 2024 Big 12 Media Days, McGuire called Sanders “the best dad of a player that I’ve ever had.”

Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffalos head coach Deion Sanders and Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire after the game at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The existing personal history does not mean that Saturday’s assignment will be any easier. McGuire’s Monday comments kept returning to the same football chain: stop the run, stay disciplined on play action, and do not allow Colorado’s receivers to get behind the secondary.

“And then you’re gonna get hard play action passes, so the safety’s gotta do a good job of not sticking their nose where it doesn’t belong,” McGuire said.

“And then one of the things, whenever you have teams like that, they’re wanting to throw shots. So being on top of our routes are gonna be really big this week.”

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