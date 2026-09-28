Betting Odds for Colorado vs. Texas Tech Highlight Upset Potential

The Colorado Buffaloes are heading back home to Folsom Field for their next Big 12 matchup, but the early betting market is not expecting an easy game for them. DraftKings has Colorado opening as a 14.5-point home underdog against No. 12 Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders are also heavy favorites on the moneyline, while the opening over/under is set at 50.5 points. The numbers provide an early look at how the matchup is being viewed heading into the week.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leads his team on to the field before the game Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas Tech Opens as the Odds Favorite

DraftKings has Texas Tech listed at -14.5 (-115), while Colorado is at +14.5 (-105). The Red Raiders enter the matchup with a 4-0 record and a No. 11 ranking, while Colorado is 2-2 after losing its last two games against Northwestern and Baylor.

This recent stretch is most likely a major reason behind the sizable spread. Colorado opened the season with wins over Georgia Tech and Weber State, but the Buffaloes have struggled to maintain offensive consistency during their two-game losing streak.

Still, a 14.5-point spread gives Colorado plenty of room to remain competitive. The Buffaloes will be playing at Folsom Field, where they will be surrounded by their home crowd as they take on one of the highest-ranked teams on their schedule.

Sep 26, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive safety Marcus Ramon-Edwards (22) and defensive end LaDamion Guyton (32) react in the second half against the Sam Houston Bearkats at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The opening line also puts some pressure on Texas Tech. As a ranked team favored by more than two touchdowns, the Red Raiders will be expected to control the game. If Colorado can prevent Texas Tech from building an early lead, the Buffaloes could make the spread much more interesting.

Total Could Depend on Colorado Buffaloes' Offense

The over/under is 50.5 points, with both the over and under listed at -110.

For Colorado, reaching that number could depend heavily on whether the offense can rediscover some of its early-season production. The Buffaloes have scored only 20 combined points in their last two games after putting up 52 against Weber State.

The player named to the starting quarterback position will be one of the biggest factors. Following Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders' benching of Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis, fans are eagerly waiting to hear whether he will retain his starting position or if Isaac Wilson will remain the starter.

Colorado needs to sustain drives instead of relying exclusively on explosive plays, while the rushing attack will need to provide enough balance to keep Texas Tech from focusing entirely on the passing game.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) scores a touchdown against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes also have playmakers capable of changing the game quickly. Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams and Colorado’s receiving corps will have opportunities to make plays, but the offense cannot afford to consistently leave points on the field.

Defensively, Colorado will need to prevent Texas Tech from controlling the pace. Keeping the Red Raiders off the scoreboard and forcing longer drives could give the Buffaloes more opportunities to stay within the spread.

Ultimately, the opening numbers make Texas Tech the clear favorite, but the 14.5-point spread gives Colorado an opportunity to make the game competitive. With the game being played at Folsom Field, the Buffaloes will have a chance to respond after their recent losses.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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