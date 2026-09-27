College Football Week 5 Opening Odds for Every Top-25 Game (Alabama Favored vs. Miss St, Florida Favored on Road)

A ton of upsets happened in Week 4 of the college football season, leading a very new top-25 heading into the first weekend in October.

There are several major matchups in the SEC, including a clash between two Heisman candidates in Alabama’s Keelon Russell and Mississippi State’s Kamario Taylor. Plus, Florida’s Jon Sumrall looks to prove that his team is for real in the national title conversation with another huge matchup against Missouri. Florida knocked off Ole Miss in Week 4, sending it all the way to +1800 to win the title.

In the Big Ten, the Ohio State Buckeyes look to build on a huge win over Illinois when they take on the Iowa Hawkeyes, who picked up a last-second victory over the Michigan Wolverines in a top-25 clash in Week 4.

With conference play in full swing, there’s a chance that the AP Poll sees a ton of changes week-to-week going forward, and we’ve already seen a few teams fall out of the top-25 in the last two weeks.

If you’re looking to bet on the Week 5 action in college football, it’s a great idea to get a look at the opening odds. This can help bettors see line movement as the week progresses, and it may allow you to jump on a favorable price early in the week.

Here’s a look at the opening odds for every top-25 college football game in Week 5.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

No. 3 Notre Dame vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Notre Dame -22.5 (-110)

Total: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 7 Alabama vs. No. 16 Mississippi State Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Alabama -5.5 (-110)

Total: 59.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

UCF vs. No. 20 Houston Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Houston -10.5 (-110)

Total: 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Boston College vs. No. 21 SMU Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: SMU -21 (-110)

Total: 56.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Vanderbilt vs. No. 2 Georgia Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Georgia -25.5 (-110)

Total: 53.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 14 Iowa Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Ohio State -14.5 (-110)

Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 8 Florida vs. No. 25 Missouri Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Florida -5.5 (-110)

Total: 56.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Auburn vs. No. 17 Tennessee Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Tennessee -7.5 (-110)

Total: 55.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

No. 24 Kentucky vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: South Carolina -3.5 (-115)

Total: 52.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 10 BYU vs. TCU Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: BYU -6.5 (-110)

Total: 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 4 Miami vs. Clemson Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Miami -17.5 (-110)

Total: 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 12 Texas Tech vs. Colorado Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Texas Tech -14.5 (-115)

Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Washington vs. No. 18 USC Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: USC -9.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Total: 55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Utah State vs. No. 21 Boise State Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Boise State -21 (-110)

Total: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

McNeese vs. No. 11 LSU Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: TBA

Total: TBA

No. 6 Indiana vs. Rutgers Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Indiana -23.5 (-115)

Total: 54.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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