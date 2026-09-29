Texas Tech Fans Should Know These Three Colorado Players Who Boost Upset Alert

The Colorado Buffaloes are hosting their most challenging opponent yet to kick off October. Texas Tech is the highest-ranked foe the 2026 Buffaloes have faced so far.

And the Red Raiders more than likely will enter Folsom Field as an overwhelming favorite. Texas Tech heads into Sept. 28 already listed as a 15.5-point favorite to win this one. But TTU fans must be cognizant of these three Buffaloes who could lift Colorado's upset chances.

Wide Receiver Joseph Williams

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) scores a touchdown against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams has emerged as the top wideout for what's been a struggling air attack from Colorado. And when you're someone who draws rave reviews from coach Deion Sanders, that signifies how legit a playmaker you are.

"That's why we got him out of the portal," Sanders told reporters following the 23-13 loss to Baylor, which saw Williams catch 11 passes for 127 yards and score one touchdown. "He wants to be that guy, and he is that guy."

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) celebrates his touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams has risen as the top receiver even after Colorado plucked the 2025 NCAA receiving yardage leader Danny Scudero out of the portal. Plus also landed DeAndre Moore Jr. from Texas. However, the latter two wideouts are dealing with key injuries, and their status ahead of the Oct. 3 showdown is up in the air.

But Williams and the air attack will face a Red Raiders defense that hasn't shown their 2025 form. Texas Tech has fallen to 37th overall in total defense, including allowing 253.5 yards through the air. Williams is experienced enough to know how to attack coverages and weak spots. Williams can certainly test the TTU safeties, as that spot has surrendered multiple big plays compared to the cornerback room.

If Williams gets going early and the crowd gets into it, Colorado will develop an edge here.

Defensive Lineman Santana Hopper

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Santana Hopper (97) tackles Weber State Wildcats quarterback Nate Dahle (13) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This Big 12 home opener rises as a pivotal game for the Tulane transfer Santana Hopper. He shares one thing in common with the Red Raiders: Having College Football Playoff experience on his side.

Hopper helped take the Green Wave into the postseason. But leaning into past success isn't the only element here for Hopper. He can present the disruptive quickness that opens up the pass rushing lanes for Colorado against quarterback Will Hammond.

Sep 26, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Will Hammond (15) rushes against Sam Houston Bearkat safety Cameron Franklin (15) in the second half at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Already the TTU pass protection has looked up-and-down this season. Having allowed five sacks and clearly missing the dual-threat element that Brendan Sorsby was supposed to present before his gambling investigation. Defensive coordinator Chris Marve is expected to turn up the pressure for this contest.

But is all starts with seeing how Hopper penetrates through this offensive line. If he wins multiple battles along the line of scrimmage, the Buffaloes will hang around in this game.

Cornerback Boo Carter

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Louis Brown IV (4) makes a touchdown catch against Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Boo Carter (6) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's one more big transfer Colorado must lean into. And show why Sanders was high on Carter all along.

Sanders has raved about the versatility of Carter, which surfaced on the blocked field goal that sealed the road win over Georgia Tech. He's also raved about his coverage skills.

But Colorado needs him in a big way here, as Texas Tech presents its high-powered Air Raid in this matchup. Carter bottling the yards and preventing explosives can help dictate a possible upset.

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