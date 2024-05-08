Florida A&M's Johnny Chaney Jr. transfers to Colorado
The Colorado Buffaloes got a "diamond in the rough" with Florida A&M linebacker Johnny Chaney Jr. coming to Boulder. Coach Prime and the Buffs made it official on social media on Wednesday, just days after an official visit.
Chaney entered the transfer portal last month after three years at FAMU. He's reunited with Devin Rispress, who was on the Rattlers' staff, which won the SWAC in December. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound physical beast had 73 tackles (7.5 for loss) and three sacks in 13 games, earning second-team All-SWAC honors.
Colorado moves to negative four in the transfer portal and has a total of 39 new players this year. This move adds depth to the Buffs linebacker room with a player to fit Robert Livingston's 4-2-5 scheme. He'll be able to work his way to either sideline. Chaney becomes the 24th player with ties to the Sunshine State on CU's roster.
Chaney spent the past three seasons at FAMU and has come a long way from being unrated at Wekiva High School. Coach Prime's recruiting staff with Rispress pumping the Florida pipeline seems to be making up for the losses from last month. Colorado still needs help at safety coming out of spring ball and losing Shlio Sanders due to a shoulder injury.
Colorado will have Chaney for his final two years of eligibility.