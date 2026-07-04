Three Key Questions for Colorado Buffaloes at Big 12 Media Days

The Colorado Buffaloes, led by coach Deion Sanders, have a crucial season ahead in 2026, which will test them and could play a major role in the trajectory of the program moving forward.

With how important next season is for Coach Prime and Colorado, there are three questions that the Buffaloes must answer if the 2026 season is to be successful.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) rushes with the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is Julian Lewis Ready To Be The Starter?

There is no doubt that one of the biggest questions surrounding Colorado is whether or not redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis is ready to take over and be the starter.

Lewis has some experience from the 2025 season, as he played in four games and started in two of those games. However, heading into the season as the starter is a whole different ball game. The pressure on Lewis in 2026 will be much higher with him being the starter, and because this team needs to have success, otherwise next offseason may bring some brutal questions.

While the pressure and expectations may be high for Lewis, Colorado did a solid job adding a lot of talent through the transfer portal in addition to bringing in Brennan Marion as the new offensive coordinator, which could help Lewis make the jump he needs to for next season.

Even with the new talent on the Buffaloes’ roster in addition to a new offensive scheme under Marion, it is ultimately up to Lewis to perform well and run the offense effectively, which would give him the confidence he needs to lead Colorado through a tough Big 12 schedule.

Notre Dame corner back Cree Thomas during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Who Is Starting At Corner Opposite Cree Thomas?

The next question surrounding Colorado is who will be the cornerback starting opposite Cree Thomas.

Throughout the spring, Thomas consistently made plays on the ball, whether it was interceptions or pass breakups, which seems to have secured him a starting spot in the secondary. However, the second starting cornerback spot is less clear at this point.

The players who could find themselves playing for the second cornerback spot are Justin Eaglin (James Madison transfer), Paul Omodia (Lamar transfer), RJ Johnson (returner from the 2025 roster), Preston Ashley (freshman), Makari Vickers (returner from the 2025 roster), and Jason Stokes Jr. (Utah transfer).

In a conference like the Big 12, having multiple cornerbacks to rely on is very useful and could be critical for the defense under new defensive coordinator Chris Marve. In this secondary, Colorado has added a lot of experience and playmaking, but so far it appears that none of them are creating separation to be clear starters at corner.

As Colorado heads into fall camp, it is vital that the Buffaloes find a second cornerback to rely on so this defense can shut down opposing pass attacks consistently. Otherwise, this could be a long season.

Georgia offensive lineman Bo Hughley (59) celebrates as Sanford Stadium is turned red as the game goes into the fourth during the second half of a NCAA college football game against UAB in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What Will The Starting Offensive Line Combination Be?

The final question that Colorado has to answer is what the starting offensive line combination will be. In spring practice, the Buffaloes did a draft for teams rather than a traditional format, which did not allow Colorado to find a clear starting five upfront.

During Sanders’ time with the Buffaloes, the offensive line has been one of the main weak points, as Colorado has struggled to protect the quarterback as well as run the ball consistently. To counter that, Coach Prime and the Buffaloes have made several additions to the offensive line, which should put Colorado in a much better position moving forward.

However, with all that new talent now on the roster, the Buffaloes still have to figure out what combination will give them the best chance to win.

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights offensive lineman Taj White (63) against the Kansas State Wildcats during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

At tackle, Colorado has a lot of talent, as the room includes Bo Hughley (Georgia transfer), Taj White (Rutgers transfer), Leon Bell (Cal transfer), Jayven Richardson (Missouri transfer), Larry Johnson (returner from 2025 roster), Andre Roye Jr. (returner from 2025 roster), Philip Houston (returner from 2025 roster), and Hudson Steeber (returner from 2025 roster), and Xavier Payne (freshman).

On the interior at guard, Colorado has Jayvon McFadden (Ohio State transfer), Jose Soto (San Jose State transfer), Yahay Attia (returner from 2025 roster), and Chauncey Gooden (returner from 2025 roster). Lastly, at the center position, the Buffaloes have Demetrius Hunter (Houston transfer) and Sean Kinney (Lafayette transfer).

At this point, there have been no clear winners, but during fall camp, the position battles should become much clearer, and the best players will play. Based on experience, Hughley, White, Hunter, McFadden, and Soto could have an advantage, however, it will ultimately come down to which five work the best and can run Marion’s offense the most effectively.

No matter who the five starters are, if they can protect Lewis and create lanes for the running backs consistently, this offense should be much better than the 2025 season and may give Colorado a chance to compete at a much higher level in the Big 12 than many college football analysts expect.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.