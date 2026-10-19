Three Reasons Colorado's Loss to Utah Should Leave Fans Optimistic

The first half of the Colorado Buffaloes’ Week 7 loss to the No. 11 Utah Utes looked much like all of their games since their four-game losing streak began. It was full of offensive struggles and mindless penalties that had fans questioning the long-term sustainability of this program under coach Deion Sanders’ leadership.

However, the second half was a completely different story. Colorado came out of the locker room and put it to the Utes, falling just three points short of the biggest win in the Coach Prime Era. That said, here are three reasons fans should be optimistic about the Buffs moving forward.

Offense rallying behind Isaac Wilson

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) prepares to pass the ball in the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Isaac Wilson has been an up-and-down quarterback since the Buffaloes promoted him to the starting role at halftime against the Baylor Bears. He’s completed some impressive passes and marched the offense down the field quickly at times, but his turnover issues have cost him and his team.

Wilson has thrown five interceptions in just three appearances, something that would be followed by a benching in most cases. However, that isn’t what’s going to happen for this Buffs team. Colorado’s locker room has rallied around Wilson, especially after he led them to 17 unanswered points in the second half against Utah.

Coach Prime Comforts Isaac Wilson After A Tough Loss Against His Former Team 🦬💔 pic.twitter.com/pwBwrYMDs3 — BuffBoy 🦬 (@skobuffss) October 18, 2026

His quick thinking on the lateral with five seconds left in that game has also earned praise from fans and the coaching staff alike.

All of that momentum is something he can build on. If he can take better care of the football, this is a Colorado offense that can certainly hang in games against tough Big 12 competition.

Defense is among the best in the Big 12

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Gideon Lampron (44) dives at Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Something of the Buffaloes’ that is among the best in the Big 12 without a doubt is their defense.

Colorado’s defense, although it allowed 27 points to Utah, did a great job containing one of the best quarterbacks in the country, Devon Dampier. The Buffs’ defense forced him into a 24-for-41 passing night for 278 yards and three touchdowns to two interceptions. Dampier’s legs were entirely eliminated, as he finished the night with negative eight rushing yards and no touchdowns on the ground. The Buffaloes brought him down in the backfield three separate times for sacks.

Colorado’s front seven, led by defensive lineman Santana Hopper and linebacker Gideon ESPN Lampron, was dependable as always in this game. It disrupted Utah’s backfield all game long, and although running back Wayshawn Parker had a strong game, neither Damier nor Byrd Ficklin could get much going under center.

Colorado’s defense truly has the ability to keep it in any game on its schedule.

Roster beginning to get healthy

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. (56) reacts against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finally, Colorado is going to start getting healthy over the coming weeks. Star edge rusher Lamont Lester Jr. was back for the game against Utah. It was a promising sign despite his low snap count, considering the fact that he was listed as questionable all the way up to kickoff.

Colorado is still hoping for wide receivers Kam Perry and Danny Scudero to get healthy and help the team this season, and defensive back Preston Ashley is also expected to return this year.

Getting a few key playmakers back will make a world of difference for this Colorado team, as it will have the chance to expand on its already-impressive depth.

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