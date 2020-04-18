Ideal Landing Spots for Tony Brown

Tony Brown had an interesting collegiate career. After getting significant playing time and showing big play ability as a true freshman at Texas Tech, averaging 17.9 yards a reception, Brown’s role diminished his sophomore year. Ultimately he decided to transfer to Colorado, reuniting with his former receivers coach and lead recruiter in drawing him to Tech, Darrin Chiaverini. Brown really came into his own as a senior reeling in 56 receptions for 707 yards with five touchdowns. Nicknamed “touchdown Tony Brown” by Chiaverini, he found the endzone on roughly one out of every ten catches last season. The California native is a solid route runner who uses his frame and physicality to box out defenders and win 50-50 jump balls. However, as evidenced by his 4.65 time in the 40-yard dash, he lacks long-range speed that many teams covet. In the NFL, the former transfer likely translates mainly as a possession receiver who can serve as a big-bodied target in the red zone. Brown also has sneaky explosive ability.

Projected Round: 6th round - Undrafted Free Agent

Baltimore Ravens: The Ravens ranked 24th in the league in passing, with 210 yards per game, and could use more receivers. Lamar Jackson already has a big-play threat in the shifty Marquise Brown and a solid safety blanket in tight end Mark Andrews. What they’re missing is a consistent go-to possession receiver. Adding a guy like Brown would give them a dependable target who gets open on short and intermediate routes, with good situational awareness about where the sticks are. “Hollywood” Brown’s ability as a vertical threat would open up the middle of the field for Tony Brown, likely creating more opportunities to exploit matchups with linebackers and gain yards after the catch. Adding a bigger body target would force defenses to respect Baltimore’s passing attack much more while giving Jackson and running back Mark Ingram even more opportunities for explosive plays on the ground.

Los Angeles Rams: A former wide receiver himself, head coach Sean McVay has an affinity for young pass-catchers. During his time with the Rams, McVay has molded mid-round picks Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds into solid NFL receivers. In particular, the 34-year-old has an eye for recognizing receivers' strong suits and finding ways to put them in positions to succeed. The Rams ranked fourth in passing offense with 281.2 yards per game but were in the bottom half of the league in passing touchdowns with just 22. The 6-foot-1 receiver would give the Rams a solid target inside the red zone and another big guy to play on the outside. Suffering from a paper-thin depth chart at receiver, that was depleted by injuries in 2019, Brown would give LA much-needed depth. Jared Goff needs a strong supporting cast to be successful and adding a receiver with the former Buff’s frame and skills would be huge for his development. Growing up in nearby La Mirada, playing for the Rams would also give Brown the opportunity to play for his hometown team.



Buffalo Bills: While the Bills made a big move trading for Stefon Diggs, they still need more receivers. In particular, they need bigger ones as the two other starters, Cole Beasley and John Brown are both under six feet. Buffalo is a team that wins games by dominating on defense and controlling the tempo offensively. What better way to build on that philosophy than adding a guy who’s been nicknamed “first down Tony Brown,” and “touchdown Tony Brown” each of the past two years? Brown would help keep their offense on the field and serve as a jump ball target for quarterback Josh Allen as he enters year three. When Allen has struggled, it’s partially because he doesn’t have enough big-bodied box receivers and guys who can get open. Brown is physical with defensive backs for jump balls and uses his refined route-running ability to break away from defenders. As a late-round pick or undrafted free agent, there’s no guarantee Brown would be the missing piece on offense, or even that his potential would matriculate into production, but it’d certainly give offensive coordinator Brian Daboll more opportunities to mix-and-match various personnel packages.