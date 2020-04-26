BuffsCountry
Brown to the Browns: Tony Brown Signs with Cleveland as Undrafted Free Agent

Chase Howell

Touchdown Tony Brown will be scoring touchdowns in Cleveland according to CU offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini.

Chiaverini has connections to Cleveland after playing with them during his NFL career. 

Brown will get to learn under the tutelage of top wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr which will help him continue to develop his route running and pass-catching, where he already excels. 

The 6-foot-1, 198-pounder was Colorado's leading and most reliable receiver last season.

Brown had a roller coaster of a collegiate career. After getting significant playing time and showing big-play ability as a true freshman at Texas Tech, averaging 17.9 yards a reception, Brown’s role diminished his sophomore year. 

Ultimately he decided to transfer to Colorado, reuniting with his former receivers coach and lead recruiter in drawing him to Tech, Darrin Chiaverini. Brown really came into his own as a senior reeling in 56 receptions for 707 yards with five touchdowns. Nicknamed “touchdown Tony Brown” by Chiaverini, he found the endzone on roughly one out of every ten catches last season. 

The California native is a solid route runner who uses his frame and physicality to box out defenders and win 50-50 jump balls. However, as evidenced by his 4.65 time in the 40-yard dash, he lacks long-range speed that many teams covet. In the NFL, the former transfer likely translates mainly as a possession receiver who can serve as a big-bodied target in the red zone. Brown also has sneaky explosive ability.

It won't be a major surprise if Brown ends up becoming a contributor at the NFL level. 

