Is Mike Evans Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Panthers vs. Bucs)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans recently returned to the lineup after missing time with a broken collarbone, and he's off the team's injury report for Week 18 against the Carolina Panthers.
Evans missed some practice time this week, but it's likely just rest time for the veteran receiver, who could be nearing the end of his career. Evans recently shared that his collarbone injury helped him realize how much he missed football when he can't play, which could keep him in the league beyond the 2025 season.
Tampa Bay has a massive matchup in Week 18, as the Bucs are looking to win the NFC South and get a playoff spot this season. The Bucs need a win and an Atlanta Falcons loss in Week 18 to earn the No. 4 seed in the NFC. If they lose, or the Falcons win, the Bucs will be eliminated from playoff contention.
This season, Evans has been limited to just seven games, but he's still been targeted 60 times, reeling in 28 of those targets for 334 yards and three scores.
Here's a look at how to bet on him in the prop market in this NFC South battle on Saturday.
Best Mike Evans Prop Bet vs. Panthers
Despite missing most of the season with various injuries, Evans has picked up right where he left off with Baker Mayfield, operating as the No. 1 receiver in this Tampa Bay offense.
Mike Evans Anytime TD (+160)
Evans has scored in back-to-back games (two of his three since returning from a broken collarbone), including the Week 16 matchup between these teams.
Since returning, Evans has been targeted 28 times, and he made five grabs for 31 yards and a score against Carolina. The Panthers have allowed just 19 touchdowns through the air this season, but they still rank 23rd in the NFL in EPA/Pass.
It’s clear that Evans is Baker Mayfield’s favorite target, and he returned to a pretty normal snap share in Week 17, playing 74.6 percent of the offensive plays for Tampa Bay.
I think he’s a great bet at this price to score for the third game in a row and fourth time in 2025.
