Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders headline Big 12 Pro Day in Texas
Colorado stars Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders are set to headline the Big 12 Pro Day at The Star in Frisco, Texas, from March 18-21. As two of the most high-profile prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft class, their performances at this event will be closely monitored by NFL scouts and executives.
Hunter, the Heisman Trophy-winning two-way sensation, will showcase his skills at both cornerback and wide receiver, solidifying his status as one of the most dynamic prospects in recent history. His ability to shut down opposing receivers while also making game-changing plays on offense has drawn comparisons to some of the NFL’s all-time greats. Hunter’s versatility and athleticism will be on full display as he participates in drills and interviews with teams eager to see how he fits at the next level.
Sanders will take center stage as he looks to impress scouts with his precision passing, football IQ, and leadership. After a standout season under his father, Deion Sanders, Shedeur has positioned himself as one of the top quarterback prospects in the draft. His mechanics, poise under pressure, and ability to dissect defenses will be key talking points as he competes alongside other top Big 12 athletes.
Joining them at Pro Day will be a strong cast of talent, including Colorado wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan, and TCU’s Jack Bech. Running backs such as Ollie Gordon II (Oklahoma State) and Tahj Brooks (Texas Tech) will also look to impress.
With the NFL Network providing live coverage, this year’s Big 12 Pro Day will be a major showcase for Hunter, Sanders, and the rest of the conference’s top draft hopefuls.