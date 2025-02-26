Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter to same city in Mel Kiper Jr. latest NFL Mock Draft
Shedeur Sanders' draft stock has taken a hit in Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest mock draft, as the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback is now projected to fall to the New York Jets at No. 7 overall. Previously, Kiper had Sanders going as high as No. 3 to the New York Giants, but the latest shift suggests a different outlook on his draft positioning.
Despite the drop, Sanders remains a highly regarded prospect, with Kiper highlighting his potential impact on the Jets' offense. With New York struggling in passing metrics last season, Sanders could provide much-needed stability at quarterback, working alongside young playmakers like Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. However, he will not participate in throwing drills at the NFL Combine, which may impact how scouts and executives evaluate him leading up to the draft.
One of the more surprising elements of Kiper’s mock draft is the absence of a quarterback selection for the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6. Given the team’s clear need at the position and Sanders’ connections to the organization, many expected the Raiders to target him. Instead, Kiper has Las Vegas selecting Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, marking the highest draft position for a running back since Saquon Barkley in 2018.
Another intriguing development is Travis Hunter's projected landing spot. Kiper has the former Colorado star going to the Giants at No. 3, meaning he and Sanders could both begin their professional careers in New York—albeit for rival teams.
While Kiper's latest projection signals a potential slide for Sanders, the draft process remains fluid. With months to go before draft day, Sanders still has opportunities to solidify himself as a top-three pick, whether through interviews, pro day workouts, or team evaluations.