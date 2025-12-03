Sources: Chris Klieman to Retire As Kansas State Head Coach After Seven Seasons
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is retiring after seven seasons with the school, sources confirmed to Sports Illustrated's Bryan Fischer. Texas A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein, a former star quarterback for the Wildcats and former offensive coordinator with the school, is considered the top target to replace Klieman.
The news was first reported by The Mercury Sports.
Klieman went 54-34 in seven seasons with the school, but the 2025 season was particularly frustrating for the Wildcats. Klieman had won at least nine games each of the last three seasons, and with returning quarterback Avery Johnson, the program was expecting better than a 6-6 season.
It was enough for the 58-year-old Klieman, a four-time national championship head coach at North Dakota State, to consider stepping down. It now appears he is doing so with Kansas State clamoring for the opportunity to lock in a native son in Klein.