Warren Sapp says Deion Sanders got him "addicted" to coaching at Colorado
Warren Sapp didn't think Colorado would be where he took the next step in his career. But the legendary Pro Football Hall-of-Famer stepping into a coaching role and never looked back. It was a call from Deion Sanders that changed his trajectory of his life. Sapp, who had initially resisted the idea of coaching, is now embracing his role as a senior quality control analyst at Colorado.
In his first training camp in Boulder, Sapp is reveling in the experience. Reflecting on his unexpected journey into coaching, he shared, "For someone that never wanted to do this, I’m really addicted to this right now. The babies have really given me a purpose in life. I’m enjoying it," Sapp said Tuesday. This newfound passion contrasts with his initial post-retirement plans, where coaching wasn’t part of the equation.
Sapp's NFL career, spanning from 1995 to 2007 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders, was nothing short of stellar. He earned seven Pro Bowl appearances, four All-Pro selections, and was a key contributor to the Buccaneers' Super Bowl XXXVII victory. Despite his success on the field, coaching didn’t seem like the next logical step until Sanders intervened.
Sapp's arrival at Colorado adds another layer of NFL experience to the staff, a key focus for Sanders as he builds the Buffaloes' program. The coaching team also includes notable names like Pat Shurmur and Robert Livingston, both with significant NFL backgrounds.
Sanders emphasizes the importance of having seasoned professionals on his staff to mentor young players aspiring to reach the NFL. As Sanders puts it, having coaches with professional experience is crucial because "it’s hard to take somebody where you’ve never been." With over 140 years of NFL experience on the sidelines, Colorado’s coaching staff is primed to guide the next generation of football stars.