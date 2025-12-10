Deion Sanders' Utter Joy On Full Display During Shedeur’s Breakout NFL Game
In this story:
Colorado Buffaloes fans have waited all season to see Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders get the opportunity to look like the quarterback who electrified Boulder. On Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, he finally did. Everything critics insisted wouldn’t translate to the NFL — his poise, escapability, arm talent, and command — all showed up in full force this past Sunday.
And fittingly, Deion Sanders was in the building to witness it. "Coach Prime" watched from the stands as his son delivered his best performance as a pro yet, a day that could ultimately reshape the trajectory of Cleveland’s season — and Shedeur’s future.
The Browns fell 31–29, but Sanders walked away with something far more significant: validation, momentum, and the clearest sign yet that he belongs as Cleveland’s long-term answer under center.
“He’s Getting His Groove On”: Deion Sanders’ Proud Moment
With just two minutes to go before half-time, Shedeur uncorked his longest pass of the afternoon — a 60-yard strike to wide receiver Jerry Jeudy that brought the stadium back to life and put the Browns ahead 17-14 before half. The play looked like classic Sanders: effortless velocity, perfect placement, and a calm aggression that Colorado fans saw every Saturday.
Watching from his private suite, Deion Sanders couldn’t contain himself. A clip posted to social media showed the proud Buffalo's father taking in the moment with complete and utter joy, “Oh lord, he’s getting his groove on,” Sanders said.
It was a father recognizing that the version of Shedeur he always believed in had officially arrived on the NFL stage.
Deion has long preached that Shedeur’s preparation, football IQ, and “grown” demeanor were built for Sundays. On this particular Sunday, he was proven right — in front of millions.
Shedeur’s Best NFL Performance Yet
Sanders delivered the cleanest, most explosive outing of his first three starts. His 364 passing yards, four total touchdowns, and command of the offense stood out despite the narrow loss. He read pressure well, extended plays with his legs, and elevated a unit that had struggled for most of the year.
His signature moment came late in the fourth quarter. With Cleveland trailing by two scores and the pocket collapsing, Sanders slipped past multiple defenders, tore through contact, and then plowed into the end zone for his first NFL rushing touchdown — a flash of the improvisational magic that made him a star in Boulder.
He followed it up with a flawless two-minute drill, dropping a perfect touchdown pass to Harold Fannin Jr. in the corner of the end zone. The Browns ultimately fell short on the ensuing two-point conversion, but Shedeur had done everything possible to bring them back. More importantly, he showed Cleveland what their offense can look like when the ball is in the hands of a poised, dynamic, confident quarterback.
It wasn't just one defining play; Sanders put together an afternoon full of NFL-caliber moments that signaled real growth. Sanders changed protections, redirected receivers, and diagnosed Tennessee’s disguised pressures with poise uncommon for a rookie. Even in moments when the Browns couldn’t finish drives, Sanders’ decision-making elevated the offense and gave Cleveland something it's been desperate for since training camp: clarity at quarterback.
MORE: What Colorado Quarterback Julian Lewis Said After Impressing In First College Start
MORE: Three Big Takeaways From the Colorado Buffaloes' Loss to West Virginia
MORE: What Deion Sanders Said After Colorado Buffaloes' Loss to West Virginia
QB1 Secured — and a Chance to Shape Cleveland’s Future
After Sunday’s performance, Brown's coach Kevin Stefanski named Sanders the starter for the remainder of the season — a significant milestone for a fifth-round rookie who opened the year buried fourth on the depth chart.
The implications go far beyond the next few games. With Sanders now positioned as the long-term option, Cleveland has the flexibility to redirect its upcoming draft capital toward building around him — strengthening the offensive line, adding weapons, or bolstering the pass rush instead of searching for another quarterback.
For the former Buffs legend, the closing weeks of the year offer a massive opportunity: shut the door on any lingering doubts and cement himself as the Browns’ franchise quarterback going forward.
For Deion Sanders, it was a reminder of what he’s preached since Shedeur first stepped on a college field — that his son’s game, preparation, and mentality were always built to thrive at the next level.
Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.