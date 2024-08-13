Warren Sapp says Colorado has bullets: "You get shot with a .38 or 9mm, you pick it"
Warren Sapp joined the Colorado Buffaloes' defensive staff as a senior quality control analyst. This addition of the Hall-of-Famer is seen as a major boost for a defensive unit that struggled during Deion Sanders’ first year as head coach, contributing to a disappointing 4-8 record in 2023.
Despite the challenges, Sapp is optimistic and believes the defense has plenty of potential, famously declaring that the unit has "bullets" to work with. Known for his charismatic personality, 'QBK' has already begun hyping up the new defensive line. He emphasized the depth of the unit, stating, "I wouldn’t single out one guy, because we’re a pack. We’ll be six-deep... We just mixing and matching, we got bullets. You get shot with a .38 or 9mm, you pick it."
This statement reflects Sapp's confidence in the collective strength and versatility of the Buffaloes' defensive line. He's using a metaphor to get his point across, but also seems to be trolling a report of guns and violence in Boulder that dropped two weeks ago.
Sapp’s partnership with defensive line coach Damione Lewis is also a focal point of excitement. The two played at the University of Miami at seperate times, but Sapp described their relationship as a "great push-pull" dynamic, with both coaches sharing a deep love for the game and a unified vision for the defensive line. Sapp acknowledged Lewis' influence, noting that Lewis has always admired and aspired to be like him, and now they are working together to create a defensive line that could surpass their own legendary careers.
Sapp’s own career was illustrious, featuring a Super Bowl victory, numerous All-Pro selections, and a spot in the NFL’s All-Decade Teams for the 1990s and 2000s. His presence on the Colorado staff brings a wealth of experience and a championship mentality that could significantly elevate the Buffaloes' defense in the upcoming season.